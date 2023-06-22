Declan Rice is incredibly keen on making a move to Arsenal this summer following several rejected bids from West Ham.

When will Arsenal sign Declan Rice?

While the Gunners are not the only club interested in Rice's signature, they are certainly first in the queue at present. Arsenal have submitted two bids already for the midfielder, both of which have been rejected by West Ham as they feel they can get more money from a potential deal.

According to journalist Dharmesh Sheth, however, there are reports that Rice has his heart set on a move across London.

"It looks like the primary focus now is Declan Rice. And we think they're getting encouraging signs that Declan Rice wants to move to Arsenal."

"Look, it's interesting this, because there are so many noises from different areas surrounding this potential deal with regard to Declan Rice," Sheth told Sky Sports News's Transfer Talk podcast.

He added: "If you believe, you know, some people are saying, on the one hand, he only wants Arsenal. Arsenal are confident of getting him, there's a degree of optimism that the deal will get done."

Following a second-placed finish last season, in which they pushed Manchester City for the Premier League title, Arsenal are in need of reinforcements ahead of a busy upcoming campaign. Mikel Arteta wants to bring in several fresh faces at the Emirates as the Spaniard's young and exciting squad are tested again next term.

While Rice could cost approximately £120m, the 24-year-old has already proven himself to be one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League, and even guided West Ham to a European trophy at the end of last season in the form of the Europa Conference League.

It looks, therefore, as if it may only be a matter of time before Rice makes the move to Arsenal, despite Manchester City's interest in the Englishman. It would be one hell of a coup for the Gunners should they wrap the deal up.

Who else do Arsenal want to sign?

With Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey looking likely to leave the Emirates this summer, the Gunners need to bolster their midfield, with Rice not the only midfielder they are interested in signing.

Southampton's defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia has been strongly linked with a move to north London following a stellar breakout season with the Saints, albeit there are a number of other clubs interested in the 19-year-old.

Further up the pitch, Arteta looks to have a deal sorted for Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz. The German, who has scored a Champions League-winning goal during his time at Stamford Bridge, looks to be on the move for approximately £65m.

The defence is also an area where Arsenal are eager to strengthen their depth, with an opening £30m bid for Ajax's highly-rated Jurrien Timber having been made over the past few days. The 22-year-old would prove a versatile option for Arteta with the ability to play at right-back and centre-back.