Arsenal could complete the signing of West Ham United star Declan Rice "within the next week" after verbally agreeing personal terms, according to reports.

Who could Arsenal sign this summer?

The Gunners are aiming to back manager Mikel Arteta in the transfer market this summer and have already earmarked their targets for central midfield.

According to reports, the position is a real priority for Arsenal to reinforce, leading to their serious interest in Rice, Brighton star Moises Caicedo and Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan.

As well as the aforementioned trio, talks could accelerate for Galatasary's Sacha Boey, with a new right-back also thought to be on Arteta's agenda this summer.

Going back to Rice, though, it is believed Arsenal are favourites to sign the 24-year-old who has been heavily linked with a move to north London.

West Ham chief David Sullivan, speaking to talkSPORT recently, even confirmed that he will be on the move.

"I think it has to be," said the Irons board member."We promised him he could go. He set his heart on going."In due course, he has to get on and we have to get a replacement - or several replacements. It's not something we want to happen. We offered him £200,000-a-week 18 months ago. He turned it down."

According to Football Insider, there has been quite a big update on his potential move to Arsenal, coming after he already verbally agreed personal terms.

Indeed, it is now believed that the Gunners could complete his signing "within the next week", and a deal which could be worth close to £100 million is edging closer.

Arsenal have been laying the groundwork for months on a potential agreement and there is a belief that they could reach a compromise of £92m with West Ham.

It's added that Rice is set to replace Granit Xhaka, who is reportedly on the verge of joining Bayer Leverkusen.

Who is Declan Rice?

The Englishman was West Ham's star player last season, averaging a higher match rating per 90 than any player in their squad over 2022/2023 (WhoScored).

Former Hammers defender Matthew Upson, speaking before their UEFA Europa Conference League final win over Fiorentina on Wednesday, raved over his maturity at such a young age.