Arsenal are expected to table their opening "bid" in an attempt to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in June, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Declan Rice leaving West Ham?

The Premier League veteran has made 243 senior appearances at the London Stadium having worked his way up through the academy ranks with David Moyes’s side, but with his contract set to expire at the end of next season, the upcoming window is likely to present the 24-year-old with his final big opportunity to secure a big-money move, and he isn’t short of potential suitors being the E20 outfit’s overall top-performing player with a WhoScored match rating of 7.04.

According to the Irons manager, the England international is set to bring in a “British transfer record” should he depart over the summer, and whilst his price tag hasn’t yet been specified by the club, Sky Sports have reported that they would sanction their skipper’s sale for £120m, or alternatively, £100m in cash plus a player going the opposite way as part of a swap deal amid interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and indeed Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium.

Are Arsenal signing Rice?

Taking to Twitter in the last 48 hours, Romano revealed that Arsenal are preparing an offer in an attempt to fend off other attention and sign Rice ahead of the start of the 2023/24 campaign. He wrote:

"Arsenal have not changed their plans for Declan Rice as top target: opening bid to be submitted in June, waiting for West Ham to clarify final price tag. #AFC Nothing is agreed or done, race remains open. Other clubs are also interested; so timing will be crucial."

Arsenal are clearly serious about recruiting Rice in the summer if they are already in the process of readying a bid, and having been dubbed a defensive “midfield general” by talent scout Jacek Kulig and "world-class" by pundit Alan Smith, he would be an outstanding acquisition for Arteta in N7.

The World Cup participant has made 79 tackles since the start of the term which is higher than any other member of West Ham’s squad, via FBRef, not to mention that he also averages 1.7 interceptions per top-flight game so loves to get stuck in and regain possession for his team.

The Kingston upon Thames-born talent, who is even impactful in the final third having clocked up six league goal contributions (four goals and two assists) this season, would finally add excellent versatility to the manager’s squad with his ability to operate in five various positions over the grass, so this really is a deal that the board can’t give up on during negotiations over the summer.