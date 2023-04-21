Arsenal talks to sign West Ham United star Declan Rice are certain to happen this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest on Rice to Arsenal?

The England international is reliably believed to be among Edu's top transfer targets as he looks to reinforce manager Mikel Arteta's central midfield options.

Rice has again starred for West Ham under David Moyes, even amid their Premier League struggles, and rumours suggest he could leave east London for around £75 million.

As well as the 24-year-old, Arsenal apparently hold an interest in Brighton star Moises Caicedo and even Barcelona attacker Raphinha head into the next transfer window.

Rice is also apparently keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium, as reported by multiple outlets, and if there was any doubt Arsenal are certain to attempt his signing, Jones has now removed it.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the reporter claims Gunners talks to sign the England international 'will happen' - backing rumours that he is 'very interested' in joining Arteta next season.

He explained:

"He's very interested in joining Arsenal. Chats with the manager and the captain are good PR for him, and it's good for him to start relationship building ahead of the talks that will happen in the summer.”

Should Rice go to Arsenal?

The midfield colossus is, at least by the numbers, Moyes' star player - averaging a higher rate of interceptions per 90 than any other West Ham star whilst standing out as their best-performer overall (WhoScored).

Such form will attract both England and Europe's biggest sides and Arsenal look certain to be one of them. Called 'utterly sensational' by members of the media, it's crystal clear why Arteta has taken such a keen interest in signing Rice.

We believe it is inevitable he will depart the London Stadium this year, and it's past time he managed to secure his big money move.

Rice has made no secret of his desire to win major trophies, and Arsenal can help him achieve that, with the Three Lions ace saying this in an interview last year: