Arsenal are working hard to stop an "in-demand" Gunners gem from leaving, as European heavyweights Bayern Munich push to steal him.

Players who could be sold by Arsenal this summer

So far, in terms of Arsenal exits, both Mohamed Elneny and defender Cedric Soares departed upon the expiry of their contracts late last month - with a few more players following them since then.

Young striker Mika Biereth re-joined Austrian side Sturm Graz in a £4 million permanent deal last week, while both midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and left-back Nuno Tavares moved elsewhere on loan.

Lokonga put pen to paper on a season-long stint at Sevilla, while Tavares signed a five-year contract at Lazio despite only joining on an initial temporary deal. The agreement includes a mandatory £7.5 million buyout clause, meaning the Portuguese will inevitably depart for good.

Many more squad members have been tipped to follow the likes of Lokonga and Tavares out of the Arsenal exit door, including some pretty big names. Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey, Aaron Ramsdale, Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Jesus and Kieran Tierney are other players who Arsenal could still sell this summer, according to various reports.

One man they're very keen to keep hold of, though, is highly-rated starlet Chido Obi-Martin.

Arsenal working hard to keep Obi-Martin as Bayern push

The 16-year-old has been in absolutely scintillating form at academy level, scoring 32 goals in just 18 league appearances for Arsenal's Under-18s last season.

His stellar performances have attracted attention from Europe's elite. Bayern Munich are pushing to sign Obi-Martin from Arsenal, but the Gunners are working hard and determined to keep him at the Emirates with a first professional contract the moment he turns 17.

That is according to journalist Charles Watts, who shared an update on Obi-Martin's future for CaughtOffside.

“Arsenal are working hard to try and keep Chido Obi Martin at the club,” Watts said.

“We’ve seen strong links to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund this summer, and it’s no secret that both German clubs are pushing to lure Arsenal’s bright young talent away after his exceptionally prolific form at youth level.

“But Arsenal remain in talks with Obi Martin’s camp and as far as I’m aware nothing has been decided yet when it comes to the striker’s future. Arsenal do not want to lose him and they have made that clear during recent talks. A first professional contract is on the table that could be signed the moment he turns 17.

“But he is not 17 until December and so Arsenal remain vulnerable to the in-demand striker leaving before then. They are hoping, however, that all the groundwork that has been done over the last few months will prove successful and he will stay and continue his development in North London.”