Having strengthened elsewhere in the summer transfer window, Arsenal are now reportedly determined to sign a young winger who they believe is perfect for Mikel Arteta's system.

Arsenal transfer news

Arsenal's first focus in the summer was welcoming Riccardo Calafiori before signing midfield depth to provide backup for Declan Rice in the form of Mikel Merino and then adding the element of shock by signing Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea. Reuniting with Arteta, Sterling will hope to get back to his best form and, as a result, give Gabriel Martinelli plenty to think about on the right-hand side.

Arteta is now spoilt for choice down the Gunners' left-hand side, with Sterling, Martinelli and, of course, Leandro Trossard to call on as the fixtures continue to come thick and fast. The same cannot be said for the opposite flank, however, with Bukayo Saka left to hold down the fort in what could quickly overwork the winger and derail Arsenal's campaign as a result.

It's a problem that those in North London are seemingly well aware of if recent transfer rumours are anything to go by ahead of 2025. According to reports in Spain, Arsenal are now determined to sign Yeremy Pino and see the Villarreal winger as the perfect fit for Arteta's system. A winger who can play on both sides, Arsenal would have cover for Saka and yet another left-wing option at their disposal if they signed the 21-year-old.

If they do want to compete on all fronts for years to come, then welcoming such competition for places - even for their best players - should be the key for Arsenal. There's no doubt that a far fresher Saka towards the end of the season would benefit everyone around The Emirates, highlighting the importance of Arsenal's Pino pursuit in 2025.

"Insane" Pino can compete with Saka

Still just 21 years old, Pino is someone who looks destined to complete a big move sooner rather than later, with Arsenal seemingly hoping that ends in a switch to North London. If that is the case, then all signs are pointing towards a winger who has the ability to provide backup and compete with Arteta's star man Saka for years to come.

League stats 24/25 before the weekend (via FBref) Yeremy Pino Bukayo Saka Starts 3 4 Goals 0 1 Assists 1 4 Key Passes P90 1.85 2.63 Successful take-ons P90 1.11 1.58

After returning from an ACL injury last season, Pino will be desperate to get back to his best form in the current campaign, having shown glimpses of his quality thus far.

Dubbed "insane" by Squakwa in 2022, the winger is capable of performing at increasingly high levels, it's just about batting back to that form after such a difficult injury.

One to watch in 2025, Arteta could complete his attacking options once and for all by signing a Saka backup in the form of Pino.