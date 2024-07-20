After a quiet first month that could be excused due to the Euros and Copa América, Arsenal have continued to be unusually subdued in the transfer window over the last week.

Aside from making David Raya's deal permanent, the Premier League runners-up have done nothing to impact the first team, and if they want to go one better next year, they'll need to get moving.

The good news is that Edu Gaspar and Co have been at work looking for the right players, and based on recent reports, they've got a new plan to land one of their primary targets, a star who's won comparisons to the North Londoners' own starboy, Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from GIVEMESPORT, Arsenal have maintained their interest in Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao and have devised a new plan to bring him to North London.

The report claims that while the winger himself would favour a move to La Liga giants Barcelona, who are also incredibly keen to secure his services, the Gunners fully intend to make their move should the Catalan club's financial situation hinder them from paying the player's €58m - £49m - release clause and completing the deal.

Should Arsenal get their way, it would still represent a significant investment in a 22-year-old star, but given his recent performances and a complimentary comparison to Saka, it's one worth making.

Why Williams would be a great signing and his comparison to Saka

So, the first thing to examine here is the comparison between Williams and Saka, which stems from FBref.

They compared players in similar positions at this year's Euros and then created a list of the ten most comparable players for each position. In this case, they concluded that the Englishman was the ninth most similar attacking midfielder or winger to the Spanish star.

The easiest way to see these similarities is by looking at the underlying metrics in which they ranked most closely, such as progressive passes and passes received, passing accuracy, live passes, goal-creating actions, blocks and aerial duels won, all per 90.

Williams & Saka Stats per 90 Williams Saka Progressive Passes 3.82 3.57 Progressive Passes Received 12.2 12.1 Passing Accuracy 81.4% 83.8% Live Passes 35.6 36.0 Goal-Creating Actions 0.37 0.47 Blocks 0.91 1.00 Aerial Duels Won 0.36 0.43 All Stats via FBref for EURO 2024

However, it's not just his similarity to Saka that makes the young winger such a "level-raiser," as data analyst Ben Mattinson dubbed him, but also his output.

For example, in just 37 appearances last season, the Pamplona-born phenom scored eight goals and provided 19 assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.37 games for the Basque club - incredible.

He also played a pivotal role in the team's Copa del Rey triumph and then did the same for La Roja at the Euros this summer, scoring twice - including in the final - and providing one assist in six appearances.

Ultimately, while it might be a long shot given Barcelona's interest, Arsenal are correct not to give up on signing Williams this summer. His outrageously impressive performances over the last year or so and comparison to Saka are all evidence of his immense quality.