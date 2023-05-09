Arsenal have three games to potentially win their first Premier League title since 2004 - should Manchester City fail to win all of their remaining fixtures.

The Gunners were in the driver's seat for the majority of the season, however going four games without a win in April dealt Mikel Arteta a huge blow to their hopes of winning the title.

Mathematically, the north Londoners can still claim the top spot, though title talk aside, it’s been a successful season with Champions League football confirmed alongside a top-two finish.

A crucial element of Arsenal’s downfall were the injuries to both William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu, whose absences terrifically impacted the team’s form and uncovered a lack of depth in defence that was not coverable.

As the end of the season beckons, Arteta will look to improve his young squad with depth and quality ahead of Champions League action and a new Premier League campaign to contend in.

According to reports, Arsenal have emerged as a possible new home for a young Ajax star, wanted by a host of European clubs in the summer.

Will Arsenal sign Devyne Rensch?

As reported by Football Insider the Gunners have “registered an interest” in 20-year-old right-back Devyne Rensch.

The Dutchman has been a revelation for Ajax this season, featuring 23 times in the Eredivisie, scoring three goals and securing one assist at right-back.

Having risen up through the prestigious Ajax academy, the Gunners now 'want to sign' the youngster in order to replace Ben White on the flank with the aforementioned sourcing suggesting Arteta plans to give the Englishman a “central role” in defence.

What can Devyne Rensch bring to Arsenal?

The Gunners have been exposed this season for their lack of depth in defence, providing little cover for unexpected injuries in a demanding season.

20-year-old Rensch has been integral to his team this term and could provide experience and an offensive full-back style of play while keeping to Arsenal’s youthful spark.

The "top talent" - as per scout Jacek Kulig - ranks highly amongst others in Europe in his position, excelling in his passing ability and desire to get forward - as per FBref.

At right-back, the Dutchman ranks in the top 2% for pass completion rate (86.1%) in leagues compared to the Eredivisie, and has also shown flair in getting forward, ranking in the top 4% for progressive passes, averaging a whopping 6.74 per 90 minutes.

Such numbers are comparable to White’s influence on the Arsenal team, who ranks in the top 4% amongst Europe’s top five leagues for progressive passes (7.18), showing Rensch’s potential to play ‘the Arsenal way’ under Arteta. The youngster is strong in defence also, averaging 2.47 tackles per 90 for Ajax over the last year.

Described as “incredible” by journalist Sizwe Jacques Mbebe after making his Netherlands debut in 2021, the Lelystad-born defender has been raved about by Erik ten Hag, who gave him his debut the year prior.

Speculated to potentially cost as much as £20m via Football Transfers, it's a sizable sum for a young player, but considering Arteta’s trust in youth prospects, Arsenal could be a strong place for the Dutchman to progress.