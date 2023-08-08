Highlights

Arsenal are still keen on Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz this summer and their interest is an 'open secret in football', according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Which clubs are interested in Douglas Luiz?

According to The Sun, Arsenal are ready to rival Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Brazil international Luiz this summer as they look to strengthen their respective midfields.

The report states that Spurs could look to bring in Luiz as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is in the sights of Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich. Arsenal were keen on £75k-a-week earner Luiz last year before he opted to sign a contract extension at Villa Park.

Last term, Luiz made 40 appearances in all competitions for Aston Villa, registering a notable tally of seven goals and six assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has poured cold water on the notion of Luiz joining Arsenal in a recent interview with Football Insider, stating: “This is one of those transfers that is almost impossible, to be honest. “Aston Villa aren’t going to sell any of their best players. They don’t need to. “Aston Villa aren’t going to sell any of their best players. They don’t need to."

Luz enjoyed a fantastic 2022/23 campaign last term and was voted as Aston Villa's Supporters’ Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones thinks that it may be difficult for Arsenal to do a deal with Aston Villa for Luiz despite their admiration towards him this window.

Jones said: "I think it’s an open secret in football that Arsenal still want Douglas Luiz, but they have failed to sign him in the past and given that Aston Villa are in a better place now than they were in 2022, I would expect them to keep hold of him again.

"It would take a huge offer to change their stance on that and while I do actually think this would be a great style of player for Arsenal to sign, I’m not convinced they have the capability in this window to make an offer that is so strong that Aston Villa can not turn it down."

What now for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will hope that his side can build on their FA Community Shield triumph against Manchester City last weekend as he aims to bring more trophies home to the Emirates Stadium in the future, as per BBC Sport.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano issued an update last Sunday on the state of play surrounding Brentford goalkeeper David Raya's prospective move to the Gunners, stating on Twitter X: "Now round of talks will take place today for David Raya deal between Arsenal and Brentford. Negotiations are advancing to key, final stages. Matt Turner will join Nottingham Forest on permanent deal."

Turkish publication TRTSPOR via The Sun claim that Jorginho could be open to leaving Arsenal this summer and Fenerbahce have emerged as suitors to bring in the Italy international.

Folarin Balogun may also leave Arsenal amid interest from Inter Milan after the Serie A giants missed out on West Ham United forward Gianluca Scamacca, as per The Daily Express.