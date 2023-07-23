Arsenal are reportedly interested in Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, as Mikel Arteta assesses his midfield options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Spaniard has already recruited Declan Rice and Kai Havertz in the bid to bolster the middle of the park, though he could add even more firepower this window.

Could Arsenal sign Douglas Luiz?

As reported by The Sun earlier this week, Arsenal are speculated to be interested in Luiz amid interest from rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old machine is rumoured to be on Spurs’ shopping list should they opt to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, however, the Gunners are ‘eyeing a fresh move’ for the Brazilian as per the report.

Valued at €39.8m (£34.4m) by FootballTransfers, the midfielder could be a strong signing for the Gunners should other targets not prevail.

How good is Douglas Luiz?

Registering an impressive average match rating of 7.10 in the Premier League last season, Luiz ended the campaign as Villa’s best-performing player, as per Sofascore.

The midfielder is highly valued by the Villans, where he has cemented himself as a key player in Unai Emery’s set-up for his defensive strengths and technical swagger in the engine room.

Having once been lauded as a “midfield enforcer” by journalist Ashley Preece, the 25-year-old could be the perfect acquisition for Arteta, as he puts together the puzzle of how to line-up his side next season.

Recently, it was rumoured that the Gunners could chase Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, however, it has since been reported by David Ornstein that Chelsea are close to agreeing personal terms with the 22-year-old.

Despite occupying a more attacking role in Amsterdam, Arsenal could make a more efficient move in chasing Luiz over the Ghanaian, who would be of better use to Arteta at this time.

Signing a player from abroad is always a gamble, with the Premier League possessing such a demanding physical strain, making the Brazilian a strong player to pursue considering his expertise in the league.

In 37 appearances, the Villa ace made 12 goal contributions, scoring six and assisting six in an impressive display in the final third from his allocated role in deep midfield.

Kudus managed 14 contributions in last season’s Eredivisie, showing the slight gap between the two in an attacking sense, with Luiz possessing the expertise in a more defensive role in an area Arsenal require added depth.

As per FBref, the 25-year-old averaged an impressive 2.24 tackles and 1.23 interceptions per 90 last term, as well as winning 52% of his total duels with an average of 4.4 per game.

The Rio de Janeiro-born ace could be integral to Arteta building the depth of his midfield, offering an option of an experienced and Premier League-savvy individual with strengths in areas required at the Emirates.

With an average of 1.38 key passes per 90, the Brazilian would suit the Spaniard’s demands of his midfield, with an eye for a good pass and the ability to execute it to the benefit of those around him.

Considering the importance of him in Villa’s squad, it could be an audacious move for Arsenal to enquire over the £67k-per-week star, who at 25 has his best years still to come.