Arsenal are reportedly ready to look for reinforcements in the summer transfer window, as the successful 2022/23 campaign comes to an end.

The Gunners have three games remaining, and are still in with a chance of winning the Premier League title, should Manchester City make mistakes in their remaining fixtures.

It’s been a season to remember whether Mikel Arteta’s side clinch the title or not, with the Spaniard leading his side to their first top-two finish since 2015/16.

Next season will mark Arsenal’s first time back in the Champions League in six years, so as expected, ventures into the transfer market ahead of the summer window have already begun.

The Gunners have been shy of a goalscorer since the departure of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in 2022, and despite the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, Arteta’s side must find the missing piece in the form of a deadly marksman in the summer if they are to challenge Europe’s elite.

The north Londoners have been linked with a natural goalscorer in Serie A, who favours a move to the Premier League.

What’s the latest on Dusan Vlahovic to Arsenal?

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic could be on the move this summer, with his representatives exploring options for a Premier League move, as understood by 90min.

It’s reported that the forward is expected to leave Turin after joining last summer, where he then received interest from Arsenal before signing for Juve from Fiorentina.

The Gunners look to be back amongst those on the list interested in the £96m-rated Serbian, as the club have kept “tabs on his situation” and wish to strengthen with “a number nine” ahead of next season - as per transfer expert Pete O’Rourke.

What can Vlahovic bring to Arsenal?

The powerful Serbia international has scored 94 goals in 216 career appearances at just 23 years old, proving his prolific nature in front of goal.

In his final season at Fiorentina - the year that first sparked Arsenal’s interest - the 6 foot 3 striker was one of the most prolific in Europe.

Described by former Juve midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi as a "monster", the young forward remarkably averaged more non-penalty goals per 90 than Harry Kane, with 0.58 per game compared to the Englishman’s 0.36 that season.

Indeed, Vlahovic could well be Arsenal’s own Harry Kane should he make the switch in the summer, averaging close to the Tottenham forward in a number of attributes, and matching him this season for non-penalty expected goals per 90 minutes with 0.42 xG - as per FBref.

Although the Serb doesn't possess the same sort of creativity, the bullish forward plays in a very similar way to the Spurs man as he was breaking through, with the BBC's Raj Chohan previously commenting: "Vlahović is like the 2016-2018 era of Kane under Poch before he then started to drop and become a playmaker. He would clean up in a system that creates more chances."

The goal-scoring prowess of the Juve star is certainly something Arteta is in need of to take his side from title challengers to a team ready to compete in Europe, with the majority of his side’s goals coming from midfield rather than the number nine role.

Only time will tell if Arsenal can get their man, but if the move was to be successful, the Gunners could have a match-changing talent in the Kane mould in their ranks.