Arsenal could return for one of their long-term transfer targets during the off-season, according to reports...

What's the latest on Arsenal's interest in Dusan Vlahovic?

Football Insider claim Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic is on a shortlist of striker targets for the summer transfer window, along with Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

It's thought that manager Mikel Arteta is pushing to find an attacker that is 'completely different' to his current options, which is why these two have emerged as potential target men options.

The 23-year-old opted for a move to Turin instead of north London in 2022, with the Old Lady reportedly splashing out around £66.6m for his signature.

Should Arsenal reignite their interest in Vlahovic?

It would be an expensive gamble for the Gunners to take a risk on the Serbia international now. His form at Fiorentina quite rightly made him one of the most exciting young forwards in Europe but at the Allianz Stadium, he has struggled to hit the same heights.

Those high up in the hierarchy, notably sporting director Edu Gaspar, will know too well about the club's costly past mistakes in the transfer market. Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are two notable examples and the latter draws some similarities to the aforementioned target.

At Juventus, he is on an eye-watering £220k-per-week, which makes him their highest earner by quite some margin - just like the Gabon international when he was contracted at the Emirates Stadium, where he earned a whopping £250k-per-week.

FBref also compare the two in terms of statistical fit, with the former Gunners star currently ranking as the fifth most similar player to Vlahovic.

Several years ago, this would have been an exciting piece of information but now, it's far from it. The Juventus flop has scored only eight goals in the Serie A this term - a feat bettered by as many as four current Arsenal stars right now.

Such returns also see him rank among the top 56% for non-penalty goals per 90, when compared to fellow strikers across Europe's top-five divisions.

To put this into context, this is worse than former Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud, who has netted the same number of goals in the Serie A as Vlahovic this season. Meanwhile, the Gunners' top goalscorer, Gabriel Martinelli, ranks among the top 21%.

Having once been lauded as a "monster" by Italian journalist Carlo Gaganese, the Premier League leaders must steer clear of making another move for the 6 foot 3 marksman as the above evidence suggests that he could well be another pricey transfer mistake, very much akin to Aubameyang.