Arsenal have been linked to Serie A hitman Dusan Vlahovic, however, the Gunners could miss a potential disaster by avoiding signing the striker.

Mikel Arteta’s side were the second-highest-scoring side in the Premier League last season, however, links to the big-money forward could reinforce that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

Are Arsenal linked to Dusan Vlahovic?

Sources in Italy mentioned earlier this year the north Londoners in relation to the potential destiny of Vlahovic, claiming that the Gunners have ‘never given up’ on the prospect of signing the 23-year-old.

The report comes from the angle that the forward is ‘no longer’ considered to be ‘untouchable’ in terms of Juventus’ value of the goalscorer, making Arsenal’s rumoured interest a subject to be cautious over.

How many goals has Dusan Vlahovic scored?

A 23-year-old with 95 domestic career goals is never going to be short of attention in the transfer window, however, the Serbian has struggled with a dip in form since trading Fiorentina for Juve, signalling a risk for potential Premier League suitors.

In his first two seasons in Turin, Vlahovic has hardly been the "monster" that Carlo Garganese bestowed on him, netting 17 goals in Serie A in a decline compared to his form at Fiorentina in where he scored 38 goals in his final two Serie A campaigns.

While it takes time to adapt to new surroundings, the striker made the move to a side with more attacking prowess around him while remaining in the same league that he dominated just one season prior.

It has been a recurring narrative for prolific players from fellow top leagues in Europe are unable to hit former heights in the Premier League, a trait that Arsenal know too well.

The Gunners’ current record signing Nicolas Pepe signed for the club back in 2019 from Lille, where he caught the eye of Unai Emery after registering a monstrous 33 goal contributions in 38 Ligue 1 games in 2018/19.

Four years down the line and the winger is set to return to the club after a season-long loan at Nice after a poor opening three years in north London.

In three campaigns, the £72m forward scored 16 Premier League goals before falling down the pecking order and being replaced rightly by Bukayo Saka.

The Ivory Coast international has shown little promise of living up to his lucrative price tag since trading Ligue 1 for the Premier League, in a risk that has not paid off for Arsenal. Indeed, in his final season before being loaned back to France, he found the net on just three occasions for the Londoners.

Signing high-cost players from abroad is an area that the Gunners should tread carefully around, with warning signs flagging around the interest in £70m Vlahovic, who has already shown frailties to his consistency in Serie A.

The 'unsettled' striker should be a player for Arsenal to steer clear of, with Arteta having the foundations to bolster his side without having to risk spending sensational money on players that aren’t guaranteed to perform.

Edu should revise the past mistakes made in the transfer of Pepe when considering the clubs’ interest in the Serbian, who has averaged fewer non-penalty goals per 90 to Gabriel Jesus over the past year, with 0.35 to the Brazilian’s 0.39, via FBref.