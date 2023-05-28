Arsenal are expected to have a busy summer, after the Gunners narrowly missed out on securing their first Premier League title since 2004.

With one game remaining, it has overall been a successful campaign for Mikel Arteta’s side, who fell agonisingly short in the final months that saw Manchester City claim the title once more.

Lack of squad depth was a huge factor to Arsenal’s downfall, with the injury to William Saliba proving costly at a time when stability was essential.

Now, with the summer window approaching, it’s expected that the north Londoners will look to recruit in defence for depth to go again with big aspirations next season.

One name has been linked with a potential move to the Emirates this week, as a Bundesliga centre-back has emerged as a target.

What’s the latest on Edmond Tapsoba to Arsenal?

As reported by Fabrizio Romano earlier this week, Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba has been monitored by scouts representing Arsenal.

The Gunners aren’t the only club in north London eyeing the 24-year-old, as Tottenham have also scouted the defender with the race remaining “absolutely open”, as per Romano.

It was reported by BILD in 2021 that Leverkusen had demanded a fee in the region of €70m (£61m).

What could Edmond Tapsoba bring to Arsenal?

Hailed as a “monster” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, Tapsoba has shone for Leverkusen this season, cementing himself as a firm starter for the Bundesliga side.

The young defender has marshalled at the back, but has been praised for attributes beyond the art of defending in relation to his comfort on the ball and “very good” footballing IQ.

Described as being an “elite ball-player” by members of the media, the 24-year-old would be a perfect fit in Arteta’s plans going forward, with the Gunners in dire need for strength in quality at the back.

Despite the position of Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes looking untouchable now, it would undoubtedly benefit the squad to provide some competition for places, with no players in Arsenal’s ranks able to consistently reach the heights of the two first choices.

When you review the success of Pep Guardiola’s defence, a lot of performance has been raised in having a group of equally talented defenders rivalling each other for a shot at consistent game time.

Arteta could replicate the strict competition at the Etihad through smart recruitment, and with Tapsoba potentially in a position to be lured away from Leverkusen this summer, Arsenal would be missing a trick in not snatching him up.

The Burkina Faso international suits the Spaniard’s favoured attributes as a ball-playing centre-back, as highlighted by FBref through his numbers, averaging 5.82 progressive passes per 90, ranking him in the top 4% of centre-backs in Europe in this skill.

The Bundesliga talent actually tops Gabriel in his progressive play, and also in some defensive areas, averaging 1.71 tackles and 1.15 interceptions per 90 to the Brazilian’s average 1.29 tackles and 0.87 interceptions - as per FBref.

Inducing competition to a stable area of a squad not only enhances performance but increases depth and expands ideas on a game-to-game basis, as managers can plot their next moves dependent on the opponent, reducing predictability.

As a player expected to be in demand this summer, Arsenal should act fast in their pursuit of Tapsoba when the window opens, who could undoubtedly be a strong addition to their squad.