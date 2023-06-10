Arsenal are still potentially in the market to launch moves for both Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo this summer as they aim to bolster their midfield.

How much is Declan Rice worth?

Although Mikel Arteta and his men may have narrowly missed out on landing the Premier League title, it seems they are not looking to dwell on what could have been.

It was a mightily impressive 2022/23 campaign for the north London side until the final stages of the season where their grip on the title faded.

However, looking ahead to the summer, it seems as if Arsenal are looking to make some significant upgrades to their starting XI to launch another title charge for next season.

Indeed, the Gunners have been strongly linked with a potential move for West Ham United's captain with reports claiming they have their opening bid at the ready for the £100m-rated midfielder.

But it also seems as if the north London club could look to add more than just Rice to their midfield this summer with the Brighton & Hove Albion man also on their radar.

And speaking on TalkSPORT, insider Alex Crook has suggested this could be the case with Arsenal potentially launching what would be a huge double swoop this summer:

"Arsenal are still there. I wouldn't rule out Arsenal signing both Declan Rice and Caicedo because we know that Granit Xhaka is going to leave Arsenal. Midfield was an area where they looked a bit light at the end of the season anyway."

What is Arsenal's transfer budget?

According to reports, Arteta is set to be handed a £150m transfer kitty ahead of the summer window which would leave Arsenal seemingly needing to sell a number of players to fund a potential double swoop.

It has also been suggested that Brighton will be looking for a deal in the region of £80m for their Ecuadorian midfielder.

But there is the belief that Arsenal are already eyeing up a number of potential departures from the Emirates Stadium over the coming months.

Indeed, the likes of Jorginho and Granit Xhaka are two midfielders who could soon be packing their bags to join a new club over the summer.

Although that may provide Arsenal some much-needed funds if they are to pursue these two Premier League midfielders, it may not quite be enough.

Neither West Ham nor Brighton will feel pressured into allowing their star talents to depart for a cheaper fee to accommodate Arsenal's transfer budget.

This will potentially leave Arsenal with a decision to make as to whether they need to spend in the region of £180m on two midfielders or whether the money could be better spent elsewhere.