Arsenal and sporting director Edu by extension could let midfield star Granit Xhaka leave if they find a suitable replacement, according to reports.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The north Londoners are still fighting for their first Premier League title in nearly 20 years as manager Mikel Arteta seeks to end his side's long wait for domestic glory.

They have it all to do, though, as close rivals Man City have stolen a march on Arsenal and remain in the driving seat - possessing both a one-point advantage and game in hand.

Like Real Madrid proven on Tuesday evening, the Blues are not unstoppable, which could give Arteta some hope as Arsenal look to take City all the way to the wire.

Off the pitch, Edu and Arsenal are working on additions for next season to maintain Arsenal's place among England's elite, with central midfield reinforcements thought to be taking priority.

The likes of West Ham star Declan Rice, who the Gunners are in behind-scenes talks with, are top of their transfer agenda for the summer.

In terms of who could depart the Emirates Stadium, a name up for nomination is Xhaka, who has been a fixture in Arteta's starting eleven this season.

German news outlet Sport 1 now claim that Arsenal and Edu are "not averse" to selling the 30-year-old if they find a suitable successor - with Xhaka's deal set to expire in 2024.

The midfield general already has a suitor as well, with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen apparently working on a deal to sign him.

Alonso is said to have a close relationship with Arteta as the pair were raised together in the Spanish Basque country. They were also former teammates and remain great friends.

Should Arsenal sell Xhaka?

Arsenal have the option to extend his stay by a further year and we believe Xhaka could still have a part to play under Arteta.

His years of top flight experience at Arsenal could make an invaluable member of the dressing room, especially if Arteta has to re-challenge for the title from scratch next season.

Xhaka has played nearly every league game bar one this campaign, registering 12 goal contributions in the process, with Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn calling him a "revelation".

Arteta himself has also called Xhaka a "really important" player this season and it is certainly possible that he could play yet another crucial role next campaign.