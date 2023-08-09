Arsenal are reportedly still seeking a move for Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, as Mikel Arteta eyes further moves in the transfer window with the help of sporting director Edu Gaspar.

The Gunners have had a strong summer so far, equipping the title-challenging side with the likes of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz, as well as the expected arrival of goalkeeper David Raya.

With over £200m spent, the north Londoners have made sufficient signings in the bid to challenge Manchester City once again in the Premier League, with the opening game against Nottingham Forest fast approaching.

Could Arsenal sign Elye Wahi?

As reported in France during the January window, Arsenal were eyeing a move for Wahi, who has since been linked with a move to the capital once again.

Chelsea look most likely to capture the 20-year-old at present, according to Fabrizio Romano, however a separate report has thrown the Gunners back into the mix.

TEAMtalk claimed that Arteta’s side have ‘enquired’ about the €40m (£34m) striker, and prepare to battle their rivals for his signature.

Should Arsenal sign Elye Wahi?

On paper, chasing Wahi seems like a positive move for Arsenal considering the latest injury blow to first-choice no.9 Gabriel Jesus.

Arteta announced that the Brazilian is expected to miss the start of the Premier League season due to a knee injury that will leave him sidelined for a “few weeks”, with the manager confirming that the 26-year-old had a “little procedure” to resolve.

It’s worrying news for the Gunners, who were without the former City forward for several months last winter due to an injury sustained at the World Cup, relating to the current niggle.

While Jesus made his return in March following surgery on the initial issue, a recurring problem in that area implements additional concern as to how fit the striker can stay over the course of a demanding season.

In Wahi, Edu could sign a “powerful” forward, as lauded by ex-Caen academy director Francis de Taddeo whom he played under - although it may not be the best move for Arsenal.

The Spaniard has built something special at the club, expelling any negativity or deadwood surrounding the squad, which was made evident last summer through the replacement of Alexandre Lacazette for Jesus.

The Frenchman led the line at the Emirates competently to a degree, however, there was always a lack of consistency to his level of clinical play.

Subsequently branded as “not good enough” by writer Jason Soutar, Lacazette left north London last year with four goals in his final Premier League season, in which he made 30 appearances.

Since, the 32-year-old frontman has returned to France and netted 27 goals in Ligue 1 for Olympique Lyonnais, which is where doubts over Wahi’s suitability for Arteta’s side lie.

The 20-year-old scored 19 goals in the same league last campaign, showing form in the final third, but whether his fairly raw talents could be translated to the English top-flight remains a gamble.

Given Arsenal’s progression, if the Gunners were to swoop in the market for a forward, the target shouldn’t be angled at a forward succeeding in Ligue 1, with those at the Emirates well aware of the difficulty some attackers have in replicating form amid the difference in quality of the two competitions.

Edu could be heading for a transfer disaster here, considering the evidence above.