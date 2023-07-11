Arsenal are reportedly remaining in the race to sign Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, as the Gunners prepare for a potential exit in the strike role this summer.

The future of Folarin Balogun is an ongoing saga, with the returning loanee making it clear that he doesn’t wish to exit the club on a loan deal or be handed a sporadic role at the Emirates.

It was claimed by football.london this week that the 22-year-old could have an ‘exit plan’ with a host of clubs interested in the £50m striker.

Mikel Arteta could find his successor to the Hale End product this summer, with Wahi re-emerging as a potential target.

Could Arsenal sign Elye Wahi?

As reported by Foot Mercato, Arsenal ‘remain in the race’ for the 20-year-old, who they reportedly eyed back in January.

Newcastle United and Chelsea are named as other Premier League representatives interested in the striker, who is expected to leave Montpellier this summer.

The report also states that the French outfit value their forward at ‘no less than’ €40m (£34m).

How good is Elye Wahi?

After netting 19 goals in Ligue 1, there’s little surprise that the young Frenchman is attracting interest from the Premier League this summer.

Once hailed as a “superstar” by U23 talent scout Antonio Mango, the 20-year-old forward could be a strong option for Edu to contemplate if Balogun was to depart north London.

With 21 goals in Ligue 1 last term, the Gunners could be juggling between pleasing the talent they already possess and replacing him with a player that has similar attributes to him.

Gabriel Jesus is expected to remain as Arteta’s favourite, so it will be difficult for Arsenal to give Balogun the assurance that he will be number one with the likes of Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah poised behind the Brazilian in the pecking order.

It’s speculated that the north Londoners have placed a £50m price tag on the youngster with a move potentially on the cards.

Links to Wahi could come at a positive time, as the club weigh up the future both with and without the United States international.

Also lauded as being “one of the most prolific U21’s in Europe” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Wahi is an in-demand talent in the continent, averaging a goal every 133 minutes in Ligue 1 last term.

As per FBref, the Frenchman averaged a higher number of non-penalty goals per 90 than Balogun, recording 0.64 per 90 to the American’s 0.45.

Averaging 1.2 shots on target per game last season as well as 1.43 carries into the penalty area per 90, it’s clear to see the threat that the Montpellier sensation possesses in the final third.

The youngster could also potentially be a stronger asset creatively than the United States international, suggested by his five assists this season in comparison to the Arsenal starlet’s two for Reims.

It’s a favourable position for the Gunners to be in to be rumoured to have the option between two outstanding forward talents, with all speculation dependent on Balogun’s next move.

For Arsenal, adding a talent as dynamic as the Hale End graduate is essential should they allow the 22-year-old to depart for a guaranteed starting spot.