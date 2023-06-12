Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a Ligue 1 star to bolster their attack, as Mikel Arteta prepares for a busy summer in charge at the Emirates.

While the Gunners enjoyed a high-scoring Premier League season, in a year that teased north London with their first league title since 2004, there is always room for improvement which the Spaniard could achieve in signing their latest target.

What’s the latest on Elye Wahi to Arsenal?

As reported by Foot Mercato late last month, Arsenal are interested in signing Montpellier forward Elye Wahi this summer.

The report claimed that the Gunners were in ‘pole position’ to sign the striker, who is believed to be valued around €35m (£30m).

In a recent interview with 100% Paillade, Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin revealed that Arsenal are a club that the goal machine “likes a lot”, as relayed by Get Football News France.

What could Elye Wahi offer to Arsenal?

Lauded as “powerful” by Francis de Taddeo, ex-academy director at his former club Caen, the forward could be an exciting revelation for the Gunners.

North London has enjoyed its fair share of French strikers, from Thierry Henry to Olivier Giroud, and it’s not unfamiliar for the club to have a Frenchman leading the line.

In 33 Ligue 1 appearances, the 20-year-old has contributed to a total of 24 goals, scoring 19 himself and assisting five in a memorable individual season, via FBref.

The interest sparks questions as to what his place would be in Arsenal’s side, and most importantly how this would affect Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal’s number nine has had a strong first season in the capital, despite missing a chunk of action after undergoing knee surgery for an injury sustained at the Qatar World Cup.

Arteta was left with little option following the Brazilian’s absence, with no option but to see Eddie Nketiah lead the line, a player that had previously struggled to maintain game time.

The Englishman did a stellar job in standing in for the former Manchester City ace, notably scoring twice against Manchester United, however, the issue remained that there was no other option for Arteta to consider other than the forward with ten Premier League goals prior to this campaign.

In Wahi, Arsenal would not only gain a stronger option to contest and interchange with Jesus but a forward in himself that is capable of leading the line.

As per FBref, the striker averages 0.64 non-penalty goals per 90, placing him in the top 7% of forwards in Europe in this area which signifies the prolific nature of his game.

Arteta could replicate the success that Pep Guardiola has in being able to rely on Julian Alvarez to get among the goals in the absence of Erling Haaland, which would be a huge step in terms of Arsenal’s progression, but certainly bad news for Nketiah.

Indeed, the Argentine has capped off a wonderful first season in English football where in the process of winning the treble, found the net on 17 occasions, a great deal better than the nine-goal haul of Arsenal's back up striker.

This season may well have been all about Haaland but Alvarez certainly played a huge part in dragging City across the line.

Therefore, another striker potentially arriving in north London could mean the end of the road for the 24-year-old Nketiah, who has struggled to impose his quality during his career at Arsenal so far.