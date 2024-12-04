Arsenal are now believed to be frontrunners to sign a "very complete" forward from PSG, with Real Madrid and Barcelona also eyeing a move for the player.

Arsenal target new winger as Mikel Arteta eyes Bukayo Saka alternative

Whether it be in January or next summer, there have been recent suggestions that Arsenal are in the market for a new winger, and a potential alternative to star man Bukayo Saka out wide.

Saka is an absolutely pivotal player for Mikel Arteta - scoring seven goals and racking up 11 assists already this season - but the England star is by no means invincible when it comes to injury.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21

The £195,000-per-week forward spent some time on the sidelines earlier this season - after he picked up a leg injury during England's 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley - therefore missing Arsenal's games against Bournemouth and Shakhtar Donetsk before returning against Liverpool.

While Saka's absence was only brief, it did bring attention to Arteta's need for a quality alternative who could step into the 23-year-old's shoes - or perhaps even contend for a place.

Arsenal are eyeing Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo as one option, according to some reports, while it is also believed that Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo has admirers at the Emirates Stadium.

GiveMeSport journalist Dean Jones has also reported that Arsenal are among the potential destinations for Rayan Cherki, who could be available for a cut-price fee of around £25 million, amid Lyon's financial crisis.

“Potential landing spots at the moment for Cherki include Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal," said Jones on the Ranks FC Ultras podcast last week.

"I’m sure you’ll have thoughts on others that should be in the mix. But obviously, this becomes more interesting because there’s a lot of talk that Lyon are going to have to cash in on some players in the near future.

“We’ll have to wait to see whether that actually proves to be true, whether they’re actually tempted. But I mean, you see figures around Cherki and there’s like 25 million pounds is talked about, which just seems too good to be true. He’s just different, this player."

Arsenal emerge as frontrunners to sign Xavi Simons with Real Madrid and Barcelona

As per reliable journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic, RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons, who is currently on loan in the Bundesliga from PSG, is looking more and more likely to leave the Parc des Princes on a permanent basis.

There is no sign of the Dutchman signing another deal, making his move away more plausible, and it is believed Arsenal are among the "most probable" destinations for Simons as he heads towards the PSG exit door.

Alongside the Gunners, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Real Madrid are all named as fellow frontrunners to sign the "very complete" forward - who could leave for a "minimum" amount of £66 million.

There is a small chance Simons could stay at PSG, but it would depend on whether he is satisfied being more of a benchwarmer under Luis Enrique.