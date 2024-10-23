Arsenal have emerged as a "preferred destination" for one marquee forward player, as sporting director Edu Gaspar looks to the transfer market amid the Gunners' current injury crisis.

Arsenal planning to sign back-ups for key stars in 2025

Over the early stages of this campaign, Mikel Arteta has been forced into real selection headaches, with Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Mikel Merino, Takhehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kai Havertz, Kieran Tierney and Riccardo Calafiori all on the treatment table at various points.

The latter comes as Arsenal's latest blow, having been forced off during their 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. Calafiori may have suffered ligament damage, according to some reports, with the Italian replaced after signaling to the bench that he could not continue.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30

Alongside the Italy international, star winger Saka is a real doubt for the blockbuster Liverpool clash on Sunday, and his absence has exposed Arsenal's lack of depth in that area of the squad. Reports suggest that Arsenal are looking to sign an alternative to Saka, with Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo among the targets for January.

“I’m sure they’re already looking to strengthen in that position,” said ex-recruitment chief Mick Brown to Football Insider.

“I’ve heard the Arsenal hierarchy have held discussions about what happens if certain players get injured, and that includes Saka. They want to get to a point where they have a solid backup for every player in their starting XI. Long-term, they’ll be planning to strengthen in every position.

“But that applies to Saka certainly, because a winger who’s always looking to take people on is always likely to get a whack and pick up a knock. This latest blow isn’t so serious, they hope, but with the way he plays, he’ll always pick up these little issues.

“He may always be available at the moment, but I know the club are planning for what happens if that isn’t the case any longer.“

A very ambitious alternative to Saka, according to a report from The Boot Room today, could be Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Arsenal emerge as "preferred destination" for Kvaratskhelia

It is believed Arsenal are a "preferred destination" for Kvaratskhelia if he were to leave Napoli and make a move to the Premier League, alongside Liverpool, with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis currently attempting to tie him down.

As the Naples club negotiate a new contract for Georgia's superstar player, which would apparently include a release clause around the £100 million mark, the 23-year-old has his favourite clubs if he were to make a switch to England.

Alongside the Reds and Gunners, a host of top European clubs are on high alert over these contract talks, waiting in the wings to pounce on an opportunity. This long list of admirers includes Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as more clubs in England like Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

“His pace, his power, he wants to beat his man. He’s another one who you can see going to the Premier League in the next few years," said pundit Jamie Carragher on the player back in 2022.

"He’s been absolutely magnificent, Kvaratskhelia.”