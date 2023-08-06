Arsenal are reportedly set to rekindle their interest in Aston Villa playmaker, Emi Buendia, with the Gunners having previously missed out on the Argentine two years ago prior to his move to the Midlands.

Having already wrapped up deals for Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, the latest indication is that the north London outfit are also hoping to prise David Raya from Brentford, having been in talks regarding a move for the wantaway Spaniard.

The title hopefuls could be plotting a raid on another fellow Premier League side in order to snap up Buendia from Villa Park, with Football Transfers reporting that Mikel Arteta and co could reignite their interest in the 26-year-old in order to provide further depth in that attacking ranks.

The report suggests that the former Norwich City man is still 'admired' by those at the Emirates, with Arsenal said to have been keen on signing the £75k-per-week sensation back in the summer of 2021.

How good is Emi Buendia?

While the report outlines that the diminutive playmaker could represent a backup option to Bukayo Saka on the right flank, the 5 foot 8 ace also has the ability to play on the opposite side or in an advanced midfield berth, ensuring he could be a hugely versatile asset for Arteta.

Lauded as a "little warrior" by former Villans boss, Steven Gerrard, the one-time Getafe man has scored nine goals and registered nine assists in 78 games for his current side, while previously registering 66 goal involvements in 121 appearances in all competitions during his time at Carrow Road.

Evidently a player who can unlock the door in the final third - as he ranks in the top 18% among his European peers for progressive passes per 90 - Buendia could well be yet another creative weapon for Arteta to utilise, with the Spaniard already having the likes of Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard, Fabio Vieira and Kai Havertz at his disposal.

To throw another playmaker into the mix could spell bad news for one Gunners gem, however, with academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe likely to see his chances of game time limited by the presence of Buendia.

The England international endured what was an injury-ravaged 2022/23 campaign, having previously caught the eye after scoring ten times in 33 league outings in the previous season, after typically operating on the flanks or in a number ten berth.

The 23-year-old will likely be hoping to try and replicate such form and get over last season's injury woes by enjoying a regular run in the side, although to be faced with such intense competition for places could ensure that goal proves unrealistic.

It may be that Buendia would edge Smith Rowe if they were competing for the same starting berth, with the Villa man notably showcasing his creative flair after creating eight big chances and averaging 1.1 key passes per game in the league last season, far more than his Arsenal counterpart achieved during the 2021/22 campaign (three big chances and 0.9 key passes).

A further benefit plus with regard to the Argentine is his willing work ethic as he ranks in the top 13% among his European peers for tackles made per 90, having also averaged 1.8 tackles and interceptions per game last season - again superior to what Smith Rowe achieved in 2021/22 (0.9 tackles and interceptions per game).

That quality both in and out of possession is likely to endear Buendia to Arteta, hence why he could nudge in front of Smith Rowe in the attacking pecking order at the Emirates, if a deal is to be done over the coming weeks.