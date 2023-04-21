Arsenal return to Premier League action tonight, as they seek to put recent disappointments behind them and cruise to victory. They will arguably have no easier game to do so, as they host rock-bottom Southampton.

Having led by two goals in their last two games, collapses against both Liverpool and West Ham United on the road have surrendered their lead ahead of Manchester City. However, they remain just that: still in the lead.

That pressure that they can continue putting on Pep Guardiola's side, who are still chasing two other pieces of silverware, could tell by getting the first win of the weekend over a downtrodden Saints side that already seems destined for the drop.

Ruben Selles' outfit have not won in their last six games, but Mikel Arteta must remain vigilant. The south coast side have claimed draws against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in recent weeks, suggesting something of a pedigree against tougher opponents.

To give themselves the best possible chance of returning to winning ways, something they simply must achieve, perhaps now marks the perfect time for Emile Smith-Rowe to return to the starting lineup after a season marred by injury.

The 22-year-old could act as a secret weapon for the Gunners having only recently returned from injury, as a surprise addition to the side that would surely get the Emirates in fine spirits pre-match.

Will Emile Smith-Rowe play vs Southampton?

Although the youngster boasts nine Premier League appearances this season, a start tonight would mark his first of the season. That eagerness to impress after his fine campaign last year could permeate through into a fine performance.

Whilst Bukayo Saka might be stealing all the plaudits this season, it was Smith-Rowe who was Hale End's shining light the year earlier, hitting ten league goals for a side that finished fifth.

His effortless quality from the left flank was mesmeric, as he would glide infield and almost always find a teammate. As such, the £40k-per-week magician maintained a 6.92 average rating.

Journalist Mark Mann-Bryans had even branded the midfielder a "game-changer" with his distinct qualities, and they could once again become imperative now just when the Gunners need a boost.

Dropping points in two crucial games is suicide when fighting for the title with City, but fortunately, it still is theirs to lose. The return of Smith-Rowe comes at the perfect time to bolster their front line, with his injection of goals and something a little bit different sure to help boost Arteta's title hopes tenfold.