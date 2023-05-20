Arsenal are known for giving a platform to young stars to succeed and have stuck by their philosophy under Mikel Arteta, which has paid dividends in a successful 2022/23 campaign that has yielded Champions League qualification.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have blossomed this term under the Spaniard while William Saliba has become a mainstay in the backline at the Emirates.

One talent who has struggled to break into the side over the last year has been Emile Smith Rowe, who has made just 14 appearances in competitions for the Gunners, registering a solitary assist, as per Transfermarkt.

Incredibly, Smith Rowe is still only 22-years-old and there is every chance that he could return to the fold in 2023/24 and play a key role for his boyhood club in north London.

What's the latest news involving Emile Smith Rowe?

As per talkSPORT, Aston Villa have been linked with a move for Smith Rowe in the summer transfer window and are willing to 'chance their arm' to see if they can land the England Under-21 international.

Unai Emery, who gave the London-born midfielder his debut at Arsenal, is said to be the motivation behind their interest as he eyes adding some gloss to his Aston Villa side.

The Daily Mail report that Smith Rowe could be part of a four-man clearout this summer alongside Folarin Balogun, Kieran Tierney and Rob Holding as Arteta looks to raise funds for a transfer window spending spree.

On the contrary, Football London's Kaya Kaynak has signalled that there might be a twist in the tale in an online Q&A that Smith Rowe has been training in a different position from his usual number ten role at London Colney, writing: "It's a bit of a mystery why he’s [Smith Rowe] hardly playing. I guess you could argue that Reiss Nelson is ahead of him at the moment, but Smith Rowe has been training as a central midfielder, so it's probably more apt to say that it's Fabio Vieira whose in front of him in the queue."

Kanak then added: "I'd be surprised if he were to leave this summer myself. He's got three years left on his deal still, and would probably need to force a move away if he wants one. No doubt there's plenty of interest from teams in the Premier League and abroad, but I think he'll stay put as things stand."

It is difficult to judge his exploits this term; however, in 2021/22, Smith Rowe bagged an impressive 11 goals and two assists in 37 outings, showing that he can be an important asset to Arsenal when fully fit, as per Transfermarkt.

Altering his position slightly could also help the Gunners to save significant expenditure in the transfer market and avoid paying over the odds for the likes of Declan Rice, Mason Mount or Moises Caicedo, all of whom have been mentioned as potential transfer targets.

Journalist Mark Mann-Bryans has previously labelled the £40k-a-week ace as a "game-changer" and it is easy to see why, taking his talent into account.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Paul Brown has predicted that Smith Rowe will be given an opportunity to shine next season.

Brown told FFC: "I think he knows he'll get minutes next season, he'll get a chance to force his way back into that team. The only way I think Smith Rowe leaves Arsenal is if another big Champions League team comes in for him and says you're going to go right in, you'll be playing virtually every week; this is where we're going to give you a key role. But is there a Champions League team that wants to do that? I don't think there is."

Smith Rowe's ability isn't in doubt and he deserves a place in Arteta's squad next year to show his capabilities on a weekly basis.