Arsenal are reportedly reigniting their interest in Argentine forward Emiliano Buendia, as Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar eye further reinforcements this summer.

The duo have already equipped the side with the talents of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice this window, spending over £200m in the bid to continue their title challenging form of the 2022/23 campaign.

It’s speculated that the spending is far from over with one week remaining until the opening fixture of the 2023/24 season, as the club continues to be linked with talent.

Could Arsenal sign Emiliano Buendia?

As reported by FootballTransfers, Arsenal could eye a move for Aston Villa attacking midfielder Buendia with the hope to add to their depth on the right side.

The Gunners were said to be ‘seriously’ interested in signing the winger from Norwich City back in 2021 prior to his move to Villa, as per football.london.

In a transfer that was worth £38m, the 26-year-old could be on the move again after just two years in the Midlands.

How many goals has Emiliano Buendia scored for Aston Villa?

After making the move from Carrow Road to Villa Park, the Argentine has found the net on just nine occasions in two seasons in claret and blue in what has been a slightly underwhelming spell in the Premier League.

Arsenal’s reported interest in the 26-year-old back in 2021 was understandable following his phenomenal 32 goal and assist-contributing season in the Championship for the Canaries.

Scoring 15 goals and registering 17 assists, Buendia captured the eye of the top-flight and opted to sign for the Villans.

In hindsight, the Gunners dodged a bullet with him being branded as a player that has “not been consistent enough” by former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan via Football Insider.

On the back of his 15-goal campaign, the Argentine managed four goals in the Premier League, suggesting that the full story of his potential has not been translated to the highest level as it was on show in the Championship.

For Arsenal, interest in the 26-year-old could spell disaster for Edu as he looks to improve the depth of the squad at the Emirates, something that he could move further away from in hiring the Midlands flop.

The Gunners are in the process of sanctioning a move for Nicolas Pepe, who as a fellow right-sided forward has been unable to impress in the Premier League.

Despite being cut away from Arteta’s plans, the Ivory Coast international made more of an impact in the English top-flight than Buendia has in his opening two seasons, scoring 15 goals over the 2019/20 and 2020/21 league campaigns.

Making a move for the £82k-per-week dud would be a less ambitious move in comparison to the other deals secured this summer, in a player that has performed at a lower level than Pepe, who has been exiled from the Emirates for his lack of form.

At a time when the north Londoners have worked their way to be regarded as title contenders once again, Edu should avoid a move for a figure proven to struggle in the Premier League, in a deal that could replicate the right-sided failure of Pepe’s tenure.