Emmanuel Petit has raved over the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham United, calling him a "bargain" Arsenal addition this summer.

Who are Arsenal signing?

The north Londoners, after reaching an agreement to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65 million, have now also put pen to paper on the signing of Rice after weeks of talks.

Arsenal and West Ham agreed a total £105 million fee for 24-year-old some time ago, according to reports, but negotiations over payment structure were ongoing for a while after that.

Agreeing to pay an initial £100 million, plus £5 million in add-ons, Mikel Arteta's side eventually compromised on terms of the deal and will give West Ham the £100m over a 24-month period.

Reported to be Arteta's top summer target, Rice's arrival at Arsenal marks a very significant coup, with the player having his medical yesterday.

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, who also underwent his medical tests on Friday, will follow Rice through the door in what has been a very busy last few days for the club.

Speaking to SportsJoe, Petit has praised Arsenal for the signing of Rice, calling the move a "bargain" despite it being a record for any British player.

The £105 million paid for Rice means he will eclipse both Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham as the most expensive English player in history, yet according to Petit, he's worth every penny.

"A bargain," said the France legend on Rice.

"You can see the quality he has already at such a young age and his experience. He's got leadership qualities too and that winning mentality".

"Leadership is something that has been missing for a lot of years at Arsenal... but I think that Declan Rice is a captain on and off the pitch".

"The way Declan wants to play, and the way Arteta wants his team to play, I think they will fit perfectly together".

The England international performed incredibly for West Ham under David Moyes last season, making more interceptions per 90 than any player in their squad whilst standing out as their best-perfomer per 90 (WhoScored).

What's been said about Declan Rice?

Due to his imperious form at the London Stadium, former Irons and England defender Matthew Upson is a huge fan, calling Rice a "quality" midfielder.

Upson also suggests that he is playing beyond his years, and having worked with Rice personally, believes the sky is the limit for Arsenal's new midfielder.

"I really enjoyed working with him," Upson told BBC Sport.

"He was so receptive. He had the ability to take criticism or feedback. It didn't deter him. He took it all in such a positive way and had the intelligence to absorb the information and add it to his game, which is a real skill.

"Declan was already at a super high level when I worked with him in terms of what he was capable of. You could see the ability he had in his character to be at the top of the game. That is him. Nobody has added that or given it to him. That is just Declan. That is his star quality."