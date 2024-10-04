Arsenal employees have been dispatched to Europe this week, as the Gunners and sporting director Edu Gaspar eye up a potential forward signing.

Arsenal show Havertz faith after summer striker decision

Mikel Arteta ultimately chose to stick with on-fire centre-forward Kai Havertz after deciding not to bring in a striker before summer transfer deadline day, with the German repaying that show of faith.

Havertz's latest heroics in a 2-0 win against PSG - opening the score with a towering header beyond the on-looking Gianluigi Donnarumma - add to his tally of five goals and an assist across nine appearances in all competitions so far.

Since signing from Chelsea last summer, the versatile 25-year-old has gone on to become a key Arsenal player despite early criticism. However, Edu and Arteta did attempt to bring in an alternative to Havertz and Gabriel Jesus over the summer.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Southampton (home) October 5 Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10

Arsenal made an offer to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, and were involved in a high-profile Premier League race against Chelsea and Man United for the Slovenian's signature. However, Sesko decided instead to remain at Leipzig - penning a contract extension with the condition of a "gentleman's agreement" that he could leave in 2025 or 2026.

Arsenal are believed to be weighing up the possibility of bringing in a new striker next year instead, and Sesko remains on their list alongside a host of other star names.

Reports claim Edu is looking at Marcus Thuram of Inter Milan, with Sporting Lisbon sensation Viktor Gyokeres on Arsenal's radar as well. The stellar form of Aston Villa star Jhon Duran has led to Arsenal chiefs believing he'd be an even better capture than Gyokeres, according to Football Transfers, but Sesko remains at the forefront of their thinking.

Arsenal send scouts to run rule over Sesko at Leipzig this week

According to The Boot Room, Arsenal scouts were at Leipzig this week to run the rule over Sesko, with the 21-year-old seemingly impressing as he bagged a brace against Juventus in the Champions League.

While the 21-year-old was ultimately on the losing side, Sesko showcased his proficiency yet again - picking up where he left off from last season. The former Salzburg starlet has chalked up six goals and three assists in eight total appearances so far this term, following a 2023/2024 campaign where he netted 18 in all competitions.

"Benjamin Šeško is among the game’s top young talents and has enormous potential to become a top player," said Leipzig technical director Christopher Vivell.

"He has all the qualities to do that. He’s extremely quick, has a great jump on him and is strong in the air. Benjamin is a real goalscorer, who despite his 1.95m (6'4") is mobile and technically strong. His abilities make him a special player with a special profile."

Sesko's new deal is rumoured to include a £63 million release clause, a mark-up from his previous one in the summer, but it could still represent good value for money.