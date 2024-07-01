It might seem as if the footballing world's eyes are firmly transfixed on international competitions at present, be that the Euros or Copa América, but behind the scenes, clubs are still hard at work on transfers.

Arsenal are no different in this regard, and with Mikel Arteta's side just falling short in the Premier League last season, they look set for a big summer of business.

The latest player touted for a move to the Emirates has been scoring for fun in recent years and could be Bukayo Saka's dream teammate.

Arsenal's striker search

According to a recent report from Daily Star via football.london, Arsenal are keen on LOSC Lille ace Jonathan David and are set to enter the race for his signature.

Alongside the Gunners, the report claims that Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham United are also tracking the Canadian.

This additional competition is far from ideal, but the good news is that the former Gent gem is supposedly available for as little as £20m due to his contract expiring next summer.

Given the level of interest, it could be a tough deal to complete, but considering his form last season and the potential price tag, it's one Edu Gaspar and Co cannot afford to miss out on, especially as his partnership with Saka could be unreal.

Why David would be a great teammate for Saka

Now, while David seems to be a very talented footballer, there is one key reason he'd be such a brilliant teammate for Saka: his output.

For example, last season, the New York-born marksman scored 26 goals and provided nine assists in just 47 appearances for Les Dogues, which equates to an average of one goal involvement every 1.34 games.

However, the 24-year-old star isn't just a one-season wonder either. Over the last four campaigns, he's scored 84 goals and provided 18 assists in 183 appearances.

Jonathan David's recent career Season 2020/21 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 Appearances 48 48 40 47 Goals 13 19 26 26 Assists 5 0 4 9 Goal Involvements per Match 0.37 0.39 0.75 0.74 All Stats via Transfermarkt

This means that over a four-year period, the "mind-blowing" poacher, as talent scout Jacek Kulig dubbed him, has averaged a goal involvement every 1.79 games - talk about consistency.

With form like that, it's easy to see why Canadian journalist Tony Marinaro described the 50-capped international as "one of the best strikers in the world" and why he'd be an ideal striker to play alongside the Hale End star.

At the moment, the striker Englishman is playing with at club level is Kai Havertz, and while he's looked good here and there, his tally of 14 goals and seven assists in 51 games for the North Londoners last season is hardly prolific.

Yet, even with the German and Gabriel Jesus interchanging as the starting number nine, the Ealing-born superstar was able to rack up 20 goals and 14 assists in 47 matches last season, making it even more exciting to imagine the sort of numbers he could put up when starting alongside a forward as consistent as the Canadian.

For example, he could see his creative numbers explode as the Lille ace gets onto the end of his passes, or he could see his own scoring numbers supercharged, as the 24-year-old has proven himself more than capable of playing creator himself - as evidenced by his assist figures and time playing as ten for Gent.

Ultimately, while David may not be the most recognisable name among English fans, his attacking output over the last four years is undeniable.Therefore, if Edu and Co can secure his services for just £20m, they'd be foolish not to, especially as he could help Saka reach another level entirely.