Arsenal are expecting to strike another summer deal after their rumoured attempts to reach a pre-agreement over signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, with the Gunners seemingly trying to back Mikel Arteta ahead of time.

Arsenal hope to have Zubimendi deal pre-agreed before summer

During the January window, a report by The Daily Mail broke news that Arsenal were advancing in talks over a pre-summer deal for Zubimendi, as they plan to trigger the £50 million release clause in his Sociedad contract.