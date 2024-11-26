Arsenal are expected to hold talks over signing a £77 million forward on loan in January, with Mikel Arteta's side emerging as the latest team to take a firm interest in his signature for the winter window.

Arsenal enter transfer market for new striker in 2025

Former Gunners sporting director Edu Gaspar attempted to strike a summer deal for RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko in the summer window, but the Slovenia international rejected their proposal to stay in the Bundesliga.

Sesko had an offer from Arsenal, as he did from Chelsea and Man United, but the 21-year-old's decision to stay at Leipzig left Arteta without a new marksman for the 2024/2025 season.

Arsenal have mostly relied on Kai Havertz to deliver the goods going forward, with fellow striker Gabriel Jesus underperforming, having registered just one goal in 16 appearances across all competitions this season.

The north Londoners are reportedly keen to end their wait for a new striker in 2025. Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is among Arsenal's targets for the role, and they could even go back in for Sesko if they get the signals that he'll be available.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21

"From Arsenal's point of view, I am still told they will wait to understand if Sesko is possible next summer," said journalist Ben Jacobs to GiveMeSport this week.

"Isak is also an appealing and long-standing target, and in many ways a bit of a dream one. Even if Newcastle decided to sell in summer 2025, suitors are going to have to pay a steep price.

"Some of Arsenal's other options, including Sesko, would prove more economical in terms of both fee and wage."

Arsenal to hold talks over loan deal for PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani

According to CaughtOffside, another option has emerged for as early as the winter window - PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani.

The France international, who cost PSG £77 million to sign from Eintracht Frankfurt, hasn't exactly set the world alight in Ligue 1 since transferring back to his homeland from Germany.

Arsenal are expected to hold talks over a loan deal for Kolo Muani, as they become the latest side to show an interest, with both Man United and Newcastle also believed to be keen on the forward.

The 25-year-old's best season came during the 2022/2023 campaign, where he scored 15 goals and registered 11 assists in the Bundesliga alone for Eintracht, and if Arsenal do decide to move forward with this potential deal, supporters will be hoping he can replicate those numbers in the Premier League.