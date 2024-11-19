Arsenal are expected to "cash in" on a high-earning first-team player in the January transfer window, as a claim emerges that he is no longer in Mikel Arteta's long-term plans.

Arsenal players who could leave the club in 2025

Both Thomas Partey and Jorginho could be well into their final season at Arsenal, with both midfielders out of contract next summer, but there are a select few others who are facing uncertain futures right now.

Poland international Jakub Kiwior, who has played just 321 minutes in all competitions this season, making just four appearances in that time, is a squad member struggling to establish himself under Arteta.

The 24-year-old joined Arsenal from Spezia in January 2023, but the arrival of versatile defender Riccardo Calafiori has somewhat limited him in terms of match action, resulting in consistent links with a move away from N5.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14

Serie A clubs are looking at signing Kiwior in January amid his precarious situation in north London, with some sections of the Italian media claiming Antonio Conte's Napoli could launch a bid to take him on loan for the second half of 2024/2025.

Meanwhile, the writing appears on the wall for left-back Kieran Tierney, who hasn't played a competitive match for Arsenal since the 2023 Community Shield final.

Tierney has accepted that he will be sold by Arsenal when the transfer window reopens, according to reliable journalist Charles Watts, with the Scotland international currently battling his way back from a hamstring injury he suffered at Euro 2024.

More names are likely to appear in the build-up to winter, and another left-back has now been floated for Arsenal's transfer list.

Arsenal expected to sell Oleksandr Zinchenko in January

According to well-connected former Premier League scout Mick Brown, who still has contacts within the game, £150,000-per-week ace Oleksandr Zinchenko could leave the club.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown says he expects Arsenal to "cash-in" on Zinchenko when the January window opens.

“There are three players at the club they’d be looking to sell,” said Brown.

“And that’s Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko, and Kieran Tierney. They’re not in the manager’s plans. When it comes to sales, you have to look at who your assets are. We know there’s been interest in Saliba, for example, but I think he’s one of the last players they’d ever consider selling for any sort of money.

“If they feel they need to raise money, they’ve got these players who they’re far more likely to turn to. That’ll take a big chunk off of the wage bill and help them to reinvest in strengthening their squad.

“Sometimes the way it works is you’ve got to let some fringe players leave, raise a bit of money from them, and then refresh the squad with new backup options. It seems counterproductive, but it helps to keep the squad fresh and provide new options.

“Especially if you don’t think they’re good enough to play a role any more, or if you’ve got better options in their positions. So first are foremost, these are the players I expect they’ll cash in on.“

The Ukraine international has played just 178 minutes in all competitions, partly due to injury problems, but it makes little sense for Arsenal to have such a bit-part player taking up reasonable space on their salary bill.