Arsenal chiefs are eyeing a winter window move for one very highly-rated Barcelona star, as manager Mikel Arteta looks to reinforce his ranks and give his side the best possible chance of winning an elusive Premier League title.

Arsenal host Crystal Palace in Carabao Cup quarter-final

There is seemingly no rest for the Gunners heading into the Christmas period, with Arsenal set to take on London rivals Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium this evening in a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash.

Arsenal couldn't past Everton last weekend, despite dominating the overall play and creating chances, and were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw in what was viewed as a disappointing result for Arteta in the title race.

Their stalemate against the Toffees extended Arsenal's run to three league games without a single goal from open play, which could be seen as a real worry, as the home side yet again struggled to break past a side deploying the low-block.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15

Arsenal's approach play cannot be faulted, but there is seemingly an ongoing issue with making it count on a consistent basis.

"The frustrating part is that, watching it back, all the incredible things the team does and still not get rewarded for the three points," said Arteta on Arsenal's struggle to bury chances.

"Looking back at other games in the league and our margins were ten times bigger than many other teams that have won that day, but this is football. At the end of the day what we have to do is put the ball in the back of the net, and then we don’t have that issue. What the team is producing and the way the team dominates the game, there is very little to say."

Domestically, Arteta has been quite reliant on set-piece goals since the start of December, but his side did put Ligue 1 title contenders Monaco to the sword with a 3-0 win over them in the Champions League.

Arsenal express "formal" January interest in signing Raphinha

The January transfer window is looming, and it could pose a solution to Arsenal's struggles with being more ruthless when it comes to converting opportunities.

According to reports, Arsenal are considering the prospect of signing a fresh attacking option next month, and Barcelona forward Raphinha is being linked with a move to north London.

A Spanish media source claims that Arsenal have expressed a "formal" January interest in signing Raphinha, amid the Brazilian's exceptional season at the Camp Nou.

The 28-year-old has bagged an incredible 17 goals and 10 assists in 24 appearances across all competitions so far, including six in six Champions League games, so it will be pretty difficult for Arsenal to prise him away from the Camp Nou mid-season - given his importance to Hansi Flick's cause.

However, they apparently have it in mind, with the £198,000-per-week ex-Leeds United star on their transfer shortlist. Raphinha's deal expires in 2027, and it is believed the La Liga title contenders won't let him go for less than £67 million, perhaps even more.