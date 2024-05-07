Mikel Arteta's men have found themselves in an intense Premier League title race for the second year running. Yet, there are still areas of the squad and starting lineup that need to be upgraded if they are to challenge Manchester City for a third campaign running next year.

One of the most apparent positions to address is the number nine, as while Kai Havertz is doing an admirable job there, he wasn't signed to be a central striker and, based on recent reports, it looks like the Gunners are looking at bringing in someone to take that place from him, and they could be the perfect alternative to Alexander Isak.

Arsenal chasing a new striker

According to a recent report out of Spain, Arsenal are still on the lookout for a new striker who could 'make a difference at key moments', and the latest player to catch their attention and end up on their list of targets is Stuttgart ace Serhou Guirassy.

The report has revealed that other Premier League clubs like Manchester United and Newcastle United have also shown interest in the Guinean marksman, but the Gunners' interest is the 'strongest', with them viewing him as a strong alternative for Isak, should their rumoured pursuit of him come to nothing.

The good news for the North Londoners is that if they do decide to push on and sign the 28-year-old this month, it won't cost them very much at all, as Stuttgart are said to have priced him at just €17m, which comes to around £15m.

While Guirassy may not be the high-profile signing that fans are clamouring for, bringing him in at a fraction of the cost of the Toon star could be a shrewd move from Arsenal, especially after his impressive form this season.

How Guirassy compares to Isak and Havertz

Now, after a rocky start to life as an Arsenal player, Havertz has finally found some form as the Gunners' starting number nine, and Isak continues to score goals for the Toon whenever he's fit and starting.

So, with that in mind, why would Arteta and Co want to replace a player who's inform and reject one who has consistently shown his class in the Premier League?

Well, the short answer is goals and lots of them.

As impressive as the German has been since the turn of the year, and for all the goals the Swede has scored in black and white, neither player can match the Stuttgart star's tally this season.

Guirassy vs Isak vs Havertz Players Guirassy Isak Havertz Appearances 28 37 49 Goals 27 24 13 Assists 3 1 6 Goal Involvements per Match 1.07 0.67 0.38 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In his 28 games this term, the "unstoppable" Guinean, as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango, has scored 27 goals and provided three assists. In comparison, Arsenal's number 29 has 13 goals and six assists in 49 games, while the Magpies' star striker is slightly closer with 24 goals and one assist in 37 games.

The comparison is just as one-sided when looking at the trio's striker-relevant underlying numbers, with the Arles-born poacher producing a higher non-penalty expected goal and assists figure, scoring more non-penalty goals, taking more shots, taking more shots on target, and having a better conversion rate for his shots, all per 90.

Guirassy vs Isak vs Havertz Stats per 90 Guirassy Isak Havertz Non-Penalty Goals + Assists 0.99 0.73 0.51 Non-Penalty Goals 0.93 0.67 0.40 Shots 3.72 2.85 2.16 Goals per Shot 0.25 0.23 0.19 Shots on Target 1.64 1.43 0.95 Goals per Shot on Target 0.57 0.47 0.42 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 League Season

Ultimately, it's clear that Guirassy is a far better poacher than Havertz, and while Isak is a little closer in terms of goals scored this term, the supposed £15m price tag on the Guinean's head makes his potential transfer a no-brainer.