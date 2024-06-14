While every transfer window is important to a certain extent, this summer feels particularly so for Arsenal as they finished just two points behind Manchester City in the Premier League this season.

Mikel Arteta's side have been progressing year-on-year, and with the right additions, they could finally end their two-decade title drought in 2024/25.

So, it's unsurprising to see that the latest player touted for a move to the Emirates is one of the most exciting attackers in the country and someone who could form a brilliant partnership with club captain Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal transfer news

On the latest Sky Sports Transfer Talk Podcast episode, journalist Pete Graves revealed that Arsenal are one of several sides interested in signing Crystal Palace's midfield star Eberechi Eze.

Joining the race alongside the Gunners, Graves identified Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Manchester United as the other contenders vying for the Englishman's signature this summer.

In terms of how much Edu Gaspar and Co will have to spend on the 25-year-old, BBC Sport revealed in April that the Eagles set a minimum price of £60m for the star.

Given all the interest, it might be tough to get a deal over the line, but bringing Eze to the Emirates could help bridge the gap to City and help get even more out of Odegaard.

Why Eze would be a great teammate for Odegaard

So, there are two main reasons why Eze would make the ideal partner for Odegaard, and the first is his versatility.

Over his career, the "elite" talent, as dubbed by data analyst Ben Mattinson, has started games on both wings, both sides of midfield in attacking and central midfield, and even the occasional game as a centre-forward, meaning that he could start anywhere in the team, but most importantly, he could start alongside the Norwegian.

The Gunners captain generally plays as the furthest forward in a three-man midfield, but when you look at his heat map - and watch him, for that matter - it's apparent that while he prefers to operate on the right, he often drops back into his own half to help with defending.

His willingness to drop deeper isn't too surprising as he's started 49 games as a central midfielder in his senior career - his third-most-played position.

Moreover, according to FBref, which measures players against others in their position across Europe's top five leagues, he sits in the top 11% of midfielders for progressive carries, suggesting that he could be just as, if not more effective, playing slightly deeper as the team's all-action eight - something the Palace ace's inclusion as the ten would allow.

The second reason why the Greenwich-born dynamo would be a dream teammate is rather simple: his output.

In just 31 games this season, the 25-year-old "superstar", as Mattinson dubbed him, has scored 11 goals and provided six assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.8 games for the Eagles.

Eze in 23/24 Player Eze Appearances 31 Goals 11 Assists 6 Goal Involvements per Match 0.54 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Having another midfielder capable of chipping in with goal involvements could only improve the Gunners' overall output, and when the title is decided by such fine margins, that could make the difference.

Ultimately, while it might be tough to sign Eze, Edu and Co should be doing all they can to bring him to N5 this summer, as he could be the signing to help Odegaard become the first Arsenal captain to lift the Premier League trophy in over twenty years.