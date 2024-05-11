Arsenal are potentially just two games away from winning their first Premier League title since 2003/04.

Of course, they rely on Manchester City to slip up as the Gunners will be praying either Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur or West Ham United could do them a favour.

Whatever happens, Mikel Arteta has built a team which could go on to dominate English football over the next few years, especially if they can add another quality signing or two during the summer transfer window.

Could the Spaniard be eyeing up his first signing already? As the club have reportedly upped their pursuit of one of the finest young talents on the continent…

Arsenal transfer news

According to GIVEMESPORT’s sources, Arsenal have contacted the representatives of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams as they look to find out whether he would be keen on moving to London this summer.

The youngster has a release clause which stands at around £43m and this is a figure that will certainly be within Arteta’s summer budget, especially as it looks like he is planning to sell a few first-team players.

Fellow Premier League side Chelsea will provide stiff competition, however, as Mauricio Pochettino aims to bolster his own side, but surely the lure of Champions League football will be the big factor in Williams’ decision?

Despite already having wonderful options at his disposal, Arteta certainly appears to be keen to add some strength to his front three.

Nico Williams has shone for Athletic Club this season

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign on both a personal level and as part of a team. The winger starred for the Pamplona side as they ended their 40-year major trophy drought by winning the Copa del Rey in April, defeating Mallorca on penalties, with Williams grabbing the assist for their only goal of the game.

Across all competitions, the Spaniard has scored seven goals while providing 16 assists, made even more impressive by the fact he has played just 34 times this term.

Nico Williams' statistics this season for Athletic Club in La Liga Goals 4 Assists 10 Big chances created 9 Key passes per game 1.5 Successful dribbles per game 2.9 Via Sofascore

It was in La Liga that he really showcased his potential. Among his teammates in the Spanish top flight, Williams ranks third for goals and assists (14, alongside his brother Inaki), while he also ranks third for shots on target per game (0.5), first for big chances created (nine) and for successful dribbles per game (2.9), impressing for the Spanish side.

His ability to beat defenders on a regular basis while setting up chance after chance for his teammates is something Arteta clearly wants more of in his side and Williams could be an ideal acquisition.

U23 scout Antonio Mango hailed the youngster as “extremely dangerous” in 2022, and it's clear to see that he has gotten a lot better since then, attracting attention from the Premier League in the process.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are the first-choice wingers under Arteta. Williams is flexible enough to be able to operate on either flank with ease, although it has been on the left where the 21-year-old has played most of his football this season.

Not only would the 42-year-old be signing a player who could instantly improve the starting XI, but he would be bringing in a player who is similar to Martinelli.

How Nico Williams compares to Gabriel Martinelli

The Brazilian has been a mainstay on the left wing since arriving in north London back in the summer of 2019 for a fee reported to be around £6m, which has turned out to be a massive bargain.

Since then, he has made 172 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 41 goals while grabbing 24 assists, emerging as one of Arteta’s main attacking threats in recent years.

According to FBref, Martinelli is currently the tenth-most comparable player to Williams in Europe’s top five leagues. Given how impressive the 22-year-old has been during his Arsenal spell thus far, signing a player who can play like him should work out fairly well.

Indeed, the duo have registered similar domestic statistics this season with regard to goals and assists (14 vs ten), shots per 90 (2.05 vs 2.6), shot-creating actions per 90 (5.07 vs 3.97), crosses delivered (144 vs 101) and touches in the attacking penalty area (132 vs 180) which show just how alike they are statistically for their respective teams this season.

According to WhoScored, both Martinelli and Williams can count dribbling as a main strength. While the Brazilian likes to cut inside often, the Athletic Club winger prefers to dribble and cross more regularly, showing that the pair do have slightly different playing styles.

For £43m, Arteta must be tempted to make this move a reality, especially if he aims to win trophies next season.

How much Nico Williams earns at Athletic Club

The 21-year-old is currently earning £172k-per-week at the Spanish club, and it is likely that he will want a pay rise should he make the move to London.

To put this wage into comparison with the Arsenal squad, he is currently earning more than Ben White (£150k-per-week), who has been impressive of late for the Gunners during their title bid.

With Champions League football to come yet again next season, the finances are clearly in order, which could allow Arteta to lure the best players to the club by offering them a solid wage.

Williams has enjoyed a fast start to his professional career, becoming a regular for his club side while even making 13 appearances for his country – representing them at the World Cup – and his form will only continue to get better.

Despite Arsenal having the best-attacking record in the top flight, Arteta is also looking to improve and move with the times. Signing Williams this summer would give him yet another player who could showcase his talents in the Premier League, and it could be the difference between finishing second or winning the league.