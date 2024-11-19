Arsenal are eyeing a £50 million Barcelona target who Aston Villa manager Unai Emery rates "extremely highly", with the north Londoners in the market for a new creative force.

Arsenal targeting new attacking midfielder for Arteta

The departure of crucial sporting director Edu Gaspar, who oversaw significant deals for the likes of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice during his tenure, provides a fresh challenge for Arsenal when it comes to tackling the transfer market.

As per some reports in the press, Arsenal are eyeing Luis Campos (PSG) and Simon Rolfes (Bayer Leverkusen) for the sporting director role, with Jason Ayto currently taking the position on an interim basis.

Ayto was involved in a high-profile Arsenal transfer meeting in the USA last week (Charles Watts), where the topic of 2025 incomings was under discussion.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, managing director Richard Garlick, director Tim Lewis and the Kroenkes were also in attendance for the sit-down, and recent rumours suggest that an attacking midfield player could be on the agenda for next year.

Arteta has apparently floated the idea of a deal for Raphinha, amid the Brazilian's exceptional run of form right now, while it is also believed that Arsenal have emerged as serious contenders to sign Arda Guler from Real Madrid.

Emirates Stadium officials apparently believe they could replicate the signing of Odegaard by tempting Guler to the Premier League, so this could be an interesting story to monitor considering the Turkey international's struggle for game time at the Bernabeu.

More names are continuing to be linked in the build-up to January and next summer, with Villarreal star Alex Baena in the frame as well.

The Spaniard was called up to represent the eventual Euro 2024 champions for their tournament triumph earlier this year, off the back of an incredible season where he finished 2023/2024 with more assists than any other player in La Liga.

His contract also includes a £50 million release clause, meaning Arsenal and Ayto could bypass club talks and head straight to the player himself to discuss terms.

Arsenal eyeing move for Emery and Barcelona target Alex Baena

As per The Boot Room, Arsenal could rival Aston Villa for the signing of Baena, who ex-boss Emery rates "extremely highly".

The pair worked together at Villarreal, so he could be tempted by a reunion with his former manager, but the pull of a move to title-chasing Arsenal may also be hard to ignore.

Baena is also a wanted man at Barcelona, which sums up the 23-year-old's sheer quality, and there are few players who've had a better 2024 than him.

"I defy you to find a U-23 player who's had a better 2024 than Álex Baena," wrote journalist Zach Lowy on X.

"May 26: Finishes as top assist provider in La Liga,

"July 14: Wins the Euro title with Spain,

"August 9: Scores a goal & assist in the Olympic final vs. France,

"Oct 15: Scores on his full Spain debut."