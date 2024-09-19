Arsenal are eyeing an ambitious potential swoop for another Bayern Munich superstar amid their repeated links to ex-Man City winger Leroy Sane, with the Bundesliga appearing to emerge as a talent pool for transfer chief Edu Gaspar.

Arsenal target Leroy Sane with Bayern Munich contract expiring

Sane's contract with Bayern is set to expire next summer as things stand, allowing interested clubs to potentially approach the German over agreeing a pre-contract as early as January.

The former City winger, who's made 176 appearances in all competitions for Bayern since joining from the Sky Blues, could therefore be about to move on to the next chapter of his career - five years after signing in a £42 million deal.

During his time with Bayern, the 28-year-old has bagged an impressive 49 goals and 50 assists, indicating he could be a coup for any elite side - especially on a Bosman deal next summer.

Leroy Sane's Bayern Munich Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 27 8 11 Champions League 12 2 2 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0

Arsenal are believed to be targeting Sane, according to multiple reports, and they were seriously linked over the summer window too. There have even been suggestions that Sane would be keen on a move to London, and manager Mikel Arteta is described as a "big fan" following their time together at Eastlands.

"He’s a player that has long been on their radar – Arteta is a big fan,” journalist Graeme Bailey said in July.

“Believe the player would be keen on a move to London. I know Sane is unsure about his long-term future at Bayern.”

Sane's admiration for Arteta could also be an advantage in any potential race for the 65-cap Germany international, who has won a plethora of honours and played in some big games over a decorated career.

Arsenal have been linked with Alphonso Davies from Bayern as well, with the Canadian international left-back also out of contract in 2025 and potentially available for free like Sane.

Arsenal eyeing ambitious move for Bayern star Jamal Musiala

A far more marquee transfer would be that of another Bayern Munich star in Jamal Musiala, who is arguably one of world football's most exciting young stars.

The 21-year-old has been consistently shining on the biggest stage for a number of years, and has started this season in fantastic fashion with two goals and three assists from his opening five games in all competitions.

His contract expires in 2026, which is a big worry for Bayern as elite clubs look to take advantage. The Bavarians still value Musiala at a sky-high £152 million, according to some reports, but Vincent Kompany's side won't be able to command such a figure this time next year if his contract situation remains the same.

As per The Boot Room, this has put Edu and co on red alert, as it is believed Arsenal have joined the race to sign Musiala. The winger, who has reached double figures for goals scored in each of his last two full campaigns at Bayern, is a very hot commodity and a potentially great transfer opportunity.