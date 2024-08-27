Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing a striker who is considered a cheaper option than Victor Osimhen and Evan Ferguson.

It has been a productive but quiet transfer window for the Gunners this summer, as Mikel Arteta hasn’t been keen to make too many changes to his squad after their second-place finish last season. However, with the transfer window still open for a few days, Arsenal could still be in the market for more additions.

Arsenal in the market for a striker

Arsenal have made three additions to their squad so far this summer, with defender Riccardo Calafiori joining from Bologna and David Raya signing for the club on a permanent basis from Brentford.

The club have now also announced a deal for Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino, who has had his medical with the Premier League side and has joined the club from La Liga side Real Sociedad.

But Merino might not be the last addition, as it has become clear that Arsenal are also potentially in the market to improve their forward line. It has been reported in the last couple of days that the Gunners are ready to make a last-minute move to try and sign Brighton & Hove Albion striker Ferguson. Arsenal are said to be interested in a loan move for the Irish international before a permanent switch next summer amid Brighton wanting £70 million for the striker.

Meanwhile, as well as being linked with a move for Ferguson, Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in the past. Earlier in this transfer window, it was reported that Arsenal were among the sides admiring the striker, but the Italian side is said to want around £85 million to part ways with their talisman.

Arsenal are said to be in the market for a striker, as Gabriel Jesus has struggled to maintain his fitness in recent times, and with Eddie Nketiah possibly set for a move to Crystal Palace, it leaves the Gunners very short in the forward area of the team. As well as potentially looking at Ferguson and Osimhen, Arsenal may now have their eye on a forward who is considered a cheaper option.

Arsenal are interested in Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are among the clubs interested in signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The report states that Calvert-Lewin’s future at Goodison Park remains in doubt as the deadline gets closer, and Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United are keeping an eye on his situation as a possible cheap option on the market.

Calvert-Lewin is considered a far more “realistic and affordable” striker, and both the Gunners and Chelsea are said to be keeping the forward in mind for what remains in this summer transfer window. The striker is said to be keen on leaving Everton, as he's just got one year remaining on his contract at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's Everton stats Apps 249 Goals 68 Assists 18 Transfermarkt

The Magpies held talks with Everton earlier in this transfer window over a deal for Calvert-Lewin, but at the time it was reported that a deal worth £40 million was too much. It now remains to be seen if Everton are still demanding the same price for the striker a few months later.