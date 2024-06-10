Arsenal cult hero Cesc Fabregas has become a pretty decent manager already. He's guided Como to promotion to Serie A and was even suggested as someone who could take the Chelsea job after Mauricio Pochettino's departure.

It's hardly a surprise to see he's so astute in the dugout. After all, this is a coach who got to sit in a dressing room next to some of the greatest managers to ever do it.

He was raised by Arsene Wenger, nurtured further by Pep Guardiola and even had spells under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte at Chelsea. That's not forgetting his time under Vicente del Bosque with Spain too.

It would take some going to replicate his extraordinary career but that's exactly what he's doing. It's just a pity that some at Arsenal don't always appreciate what he did at Highbury and then the Emirates Stadium departing for Barcelona in rather controversial circumstances.

Though, 20 years on from when Cesc first arrived in north London, Arsenal could be about to bring in someone possessing similar mental and technical traits.

Arsenal looking to strengthen their midfield

The Gunners went big last summer to welcome Declan Rice to the club in an initial £100m move from West Ham.

Finishing second in the club's Player of the Season vote, it's safe to say he was a roaring success during his debut campaign in the north of London.

Despite his emergence in the engine room, Mikel Arteta and Co could still spend big on another midfielder this summer. Everton's Amadou Onana has been linked, as has Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz.

However, the focus of this article is on Benfica's Joao Neves. According to reports in Portugal, two offers have already been laid on the table for the midfielder.

That's thought to be from Arsenal and Manchester United who have stated they are willing to pay a fee of €60m (£51m) for Neves. However, the Lisbon club are still hopeful of receiving €120m (£102m) which would meet his release clause.

United are said to be the most interested party but the Gunners are monitoring developments and could move in the forthcoming months.

How Joao Neves compares to Cesc Fabregas

At the age of just 19, Neves is attracting acclaim and praise that very few gain at such an age unless you are a genuine superstar.

Well, it certainly evokes memories of the plaudits Fabregas was getting at the same age.

Fabregas made his debut under Wenger at the age of just 16 and until 2022, was Arsenal's youngest player in their history. Step forward Ethan Nwaneri.

Arsenal's youngest debutants Player Age at debut Year & opponent faced #1 Ethan Nwaneri 15 years, 5 months, 28 days 2022: Brentford #2 Cesc Fabregas 16 years, 5 months, 24 days 2003: Rotherham #3 Jack Wilshere 16 years, 8 months, 12 days 2008: Blackburn #4 Jermaine Pennant 16 years, 10 months, 15 days 1999: Middlesbrough #5 Paul Vaessen 16 years, 11 months, 11 days 1978: Lokomotive Leipzig #6 Ryan Smith 16 years, 11 months, 18 days 2003: Rotherham #7 Gedion Zelalem 16 years, 11 months, 29 days 2014: Coventry #8 Armand Traore 17 years, 16 days 2006: West Brom Data via Transfermarkt.

Since that moment, Fabregas didn't look back and as of 2024, he is still the only player in Premier League history to register 20 assists as a teenager.

The Spaniard possessed all sorts of tools. Whether it was striding forward and slaloming past defenders, whether it was scoring screamers from long-range or whether it was his awe-inspiring vision, he had everything you could want from a playmaker.

What's more is that Fabregas was a natural-born leader too. He was a mentality monster, handed the captain's armband by Wenger at the age of just 21.

Well, Neves has very similar tools at his disposal. He's not quite as offensive but the shooting ability, vision and leadership are already there.

Indeed, the summary from analyst Ben Mattinson below sums it up rather well.

Like Fabregas then, he looks like a player who is wise beyond his years, gaining instant respect from teammates and the opposition.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez once said: "Joao Neves reached the national team at 19 and showed a personality and maturity that surprised me a lot. I've never seen a situation like Neves in my career. In two days he gained the respect of the entire Portugal locker room.”

Further described as a "special" player by Mattinson, it's rather evident that the teenager is one of the finest young midfielders in the game. Playing in a role akin to Fabregas' deep-lying position in his final days as a player, there is a belief that Neves could play further forward.

Also hailed for being "genuinely so complete for his age", it's scary to think just how much potential the Benfica gem has left to extract.

Like Fabregas, he could well just become one of the best modern midfielders we've seen.