Looking to bolster their attacking options, Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move to sign an alternative to the recently linked Jonathan David in the form of a striker who dreams of a move to The Emirates.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners failed to strengthen in arguably the one area of real concern in the summer transfer window after not welcoming an out-and-out goalscorer. And, whilst Kai Havertz has started the season in solid form, questions may eventually begin to build over whether Arsenal should have at least given themselves another offensive option.

Recent rumours suggest that Arsenal, themselves, are pondering such questions with links to Lille forward David. The Canada international is set to become a free agent upon the expiry of his Lille contract next summer, opening the door for the Gunners to make their move.

Without the need to spend big on a transfer fee, signing David would certainly make sense for Arsenal, but they're not the only side reportedly interested. North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur alongside Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, leaving Arsenal to line up a potential alternative.

According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are also eyeing a move to sign Brian Brobbey should they fail with their pursuit of David next summer. The Ajax forward would be a more expensive option, given that he's under contract until 2027 on £58k-a-week, but is certainly capable of producing similar levels to the Lille star for years to come.

What's more, Brobbey said to HELDEN Magazine in June that Arsenal are among his dream clubs when asked the question, saying: "Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham, those are nice clubs. But, if I stay at Ajax, that is certainly not a punishment.”

When next summer arrives, if Arsenal fail to sign David then Brobbey may well be on his way to one of his dream destinations.

"Explosive" Brobbey is a star in the making

Still just 22 years old, everything came together for Brobbey at Ajax last season. Even as the Dutch giants struggled as a collective, the young striker scored 22 goals and assisted a further 12 in all competitions to seemingly put him on Arsenal's radar. A powerful forward standing at 5ft 11in, the Dutchman may just be the answer to Arsenal's striker problems for years to come.

Described as a player with "explosive power" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, Brobbey represents the perfect alternative to David for those in North London next summer.

Only time will tell just how much Arsenal will regret not moving for such a forward in the summer window, but if last season is anything to go by, then a player of Brobbey's quality would have undoubtedly helped close the gap on Manchester City.