Arsenal are now eyeing a move for a "ridiculous" Premier League player, who has a £55m release clause which will become active in the summer, according to a report.

Arteta keen to strengthen spine of his team

During the January transfer window, there was plenty of discussion about whether the Gunners need to bring in a striker if they are to make a real push for the Premier League title.

Everton's dramatic late equaliser against Liverpool last night will certainly give the north Londoners renewed hope about winning the league, but there will still be concerns that the lack of a top striker could cost them.

As such, it seems likely Mikel Arteta will revisit a move for a forward at the end of the season, with the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak among the main players linked with moves to the Emirates Stadium.

However, it is not the only area in which Arteta is looking to strengthen, with Martin Zubimendi in line to be brought in to bolster the manager's midfield options, and there are now reports he could also be keen on bringing in a new centre-back.

Gabriel and William Saliba have formed a formidable partnership over the past few seasons, but Arsenal are now eyeing a move for a younger option, with AFC Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen said to be of interest.

That is according to a report from The Boot Room, which states Huijsen has a £55m release clause, which is set to become active at the end of the season. News of the clause's existence has attracted the attention of a number of top Premier League clubs, with Liverpool and Chelsea also being named as potential suitors.

Bournemouth remain confident the 19-year-old will remain at the Vitality Stadium, but it remains to be seen whether his head is turned amid the widespread interest.

Arsenal's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (a) February 15th West Ham United (h) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (a) February 26th Manchester United (a) March 9th Chelsea (h) March 16th

"Ridiculous" Huijsen has made great start to life in England

The teenager could hardly have asked for a better debut season, having established himself as a key player for a Bournemouth side who are making an unexpected push for Europe.

Freelance scout Ben Mattinson has lauded the former Roma man for his "ridiculous" technical quality going forward in the past, and he has also proven himself to be astute defensively.

The Amsterdam-born defender ranks in the 96th percentile for interceptions per 90, and the 89th percentile for blocks and clearances, when compared to his positional peers over the past year.

However, given that Arteta has Saliba and Gabriel at his disposal, there is no pressing need to bring in a new centre-back, and Huijsen would be unlikely to settle for a bit-part role, given that he is receiving regular game time for Bournemouth.

As such, bringing in a new central midfielder and striker should remain Arsenal's priority for the summer transfer window.