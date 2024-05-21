Arsenal were a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League this year, but unfortunately, they fell just short of dethroning Manchester City at the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta's side enjoyed a brilliant campaign, but there is no room for error with Pep Guardiola breathing down your neck - just ask Jurgen Klopp.

So, the Gunners will go into the summer looking for ways to improve the squad, and based on recent reports, that could include bringing in a player to replace the clinical Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from the Standard's Simon Collings, Arsenal are still interested in Athletic Bilbao's star winger Nico Williams ahead of the summer transfer window.

Collings reports that the exciting attacker is said to have a release clause of just £43m, which should be music to the ears of Edu Gaspar and Co, but he has also flagged a potential issue with his wages.

According to Capology, the Spain international is currently earning a mammoth wage of £172k-per-week, which totals around £9m-per-year, and while that wouldn't be a particularly unusual wage to pay a star player in the Premier League, the fact that Williams is only 21 years old could create problems for the Gunners wage structure down the line.

Where Williams would sit in Arsenal's wage list Place Player Wage Age 1 Kai Havertz £280k-per-week 24 2 Gabriel Jesus £265k-per-week 26 3 Declan Rice £240k-per-week 25 3 Martin Odegaard £240k-per-week 25 4 Thomas Partey £200k-per-week 30 5 Bukayo Saka £195k-per-week 22 6 William Saliba £190k-per-week 22 7 Gabriel Martinelli £180k-per-week 22 8 Nico Williams £172k-per-week 21 All Wages via Capology

That said, while the salary side of things is less than ideal, especially as it's substantially more than the £90k-per-week Trossard makes, the fact that the Gunners have a chance to sign such a dynamic player for a reasonable fee means they must at least consider bringing Williams to North London.

How Williams compares to Trossard

So, if Arteta does end up replacing his experienced winger in Trossard with an exciting up-and-comer in Williams, would he be making a smart decision? Or would it be one change too many?

Well, in terms of their output this season, as impressive as the Belgian has been for the North Londoners, it's the Spaniard who comes out on top, with a staggering seven goals and 17 assists in 36 games, to his potential competition's 17 goals and two assists in 46 games.

In other words, the "mind-blowing" Bilbao ace, as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango, averaged a goal involvement every 1.5 games, whereas the Waterschei-born forward averaged a goal involvement every 2.4 games.

Williams vs Trossard Player Williams Trossard Appearances 36 46 Goals 7 17 Assists 17 2 Goal Involvements per Match 0.66 0.41 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Unfortunately for the former Brighton & Hove star, it's not just goals and assists that make him a clear second-best. When it comes to the pair's underlying numbers, he can't compete.

For example, while the Copa del Rey winner produces a lower non-penalty expected goal and assists figure, he produces a higher actual non-penalty goal and assists figure, as well as more shot and goal-creating actions, more progressive carries, far more successful take-ons, recovers more balls, and wins more aerial duels, all per 90.

Williams vs Trossard Stats per 90 Williams Trossard Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.45 0.58 Non-Penalty Goals + Assists 0.79 0.68 Progressive Carries 5.66 3.61 Progressive Passes 2.60 4.15 Progressive Passes Received 12.1 8.47 Shot-Creating Actions 4.92 3.55 Goal-Creating Actions 0.99 0.33 Successful Take-Ons 3.47 1.37 Ball Recoveries 5.12 4.81 Aerial Duels Won 0.33 0.27 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 Domestic Season

The comparison between the two wingers is really quite one-sided, whichever way you look at it.

Therefore, if Arsenal have a real chance of signing Williams this summer, they should take it, even if his wages are higher than the club would like, as his output and numbers are spectacular.