With plenty of work to do in the summer, Arsenal have already reportedly set their sights on signing a midfield reinforcement who could arrive instead of top choice Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal transfer news

Just days after Mikel Arteta told reporters that Arsenal would not give up on the Premier League title over his dead body, a blunt 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest signalled the entrance of the grim reaper in the guise of what has been an unstoppable Liverpool side. Now 13 points behind Arne Slot's side, the Gunners are all but down and out.

What Arsenal's recent collapse has done, however, is expose just how much work there is to be done in the summer transfer window. Even before injuries to Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli, their frontline was faltering. All those injuries have done is increase the need for an extreme overhaul when the transfer window swings open.

The dream name at this stage seems to be Alexander Isak. Whether the Gunners have the spending power or profit and sustainability limit to match Newcastle United's reported £150m valuation remains to be seen, however, and they may have to settle for their second choice. The same, meanwhile, can be said for their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi.

With Real Madrid lurking, those in North London have already turned their attention towards a potential alternative to the Real Sociedad star. According to The Boot Room, Arsenal are now plotting a summer move to sign Pablo Barrios from Atletico Madrid.