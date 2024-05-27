It might not feel like it following another year of just missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City, but it's a great time to be an Arsenal fan at the moment.

Mikel Arteta has propelled a side that struggled to qualify for the Europa League a few years ago into consecutive title challenges and built a team full of superstars in the process.

However, not only has the Spaniard welcomed the likes of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus into the side, but he has also developed youngsters like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, and based on recent reports, the club could be about to sign a player who could be their next version of the latter.

Arsenal transfer news

According to reports, via football.london, Arsenal's sporting director Edu Gaspar is 'leading the charge' to sign Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque from Barcelona this summer.

The report has revealed that while the 19-year-old only moved to Catalonia in January, a lack of game time and communication from the club and manager means a move away is now a real possibility, and with a release clause set at around £42m; it wouldn't be unrealistic for a Premier League side like Arsenal to make a move.

While the existence of a release clause is good news for the Gunners, the interest of other sides, including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, isn't, although the sizable and influential Brazilian contingent at the Emirates could be an advantage in this situation.

It won't be an easy deal to complete, and £42m is still a significant amount of money, but with previous comparisons to Real Madrid's new star Endrick, it would be one worth pursuing, especially with how well Martinelli has developed in North London.

Arsenal's next Martinelli

Now, considering Martinelli originally cost Arsenal just £6m in the summer of 2019 and is now worth around €100m - £85m - per CIES Football Observatory, it would be fair to say he's already been a success in North London, and while it's impossible to be sure about Roque's future, the pair share some apparent similarities beyond just their nationality.

For starters, both youngsters are incredibly exciting and dynamic attacking players. The Barça prospect is primarily a centre-forward who has played out wide in the past, while the Gunners' Brazilian gem is primarily a winger who has played down the middle at times.

Second, they both enjoyed a brilliant season in Brazil before securing their move to Europe.

Martinelli & Roque's final season in Brazil Player Martinelli Roque Appearances 17 45 Goals 6 21 Assists 2 8 Goal Involvements per Match 0.47 0.64 All Stats via Transfermarkt

The former Ituano ace scored six goals and provided two assists in just 17 games before moving to the Emirates. In contrast, the "explosive" former Athletico Paranaense star, as described by sporting director Alexandre Mattos, scored 21 goals and provided eight assists in 45 games before moving to Spain.

Lastly, when the Gunners sealed the deal for Martinelli five years ago, it was led by Edu, and as the report has revealed, the Gunners' sporting director is again using his expertise to lead the 'charge' for another incredibly talented Brazilian prospect.

Ultimately, signing Roque for around £42m would represent a massive investment from Arsenal, but with comparisons to Endrick and unmistakable similarities to Martinelli, it would likely be an investment worth making.