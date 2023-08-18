Highlights

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Aymeric Laporte and Arsenal's interest in the defender.

The Spaniard is currently the subject of an offer from Al Nassr.

What is the latest news regarding Aymeric Laporte?

Al Nassr have improved their salary offer to Laporte in a bid to convince the Spanish international to join according to Romano.

Manchester City are reportedly open to allowing the defender to depart this window and gave the green light for the deal to go ahead due to the arrival of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig this summer, which pushes the 29-year-old further down the pecking order at the Etihad, with the defender making just 12 appearances in the Premier League last season.

Speculation about the centre-backs future was only strengthened earlier this week when he was seen reacting and applauding new Arsenal signing David Raya on Instagram, adding more fuel to the fire.

There have been reports throughout this summer that the former Athletic Bilbao defender was considering making the switch to North London and following the likes of Oleksander Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to the Emirates to work under Mikel Arteta, who Laporte worked with for 12 months at the Etihad before he became Gunners boss.

However, it seems unlikely that the Cityzens will sell any more players to the Gunners after last summer, where the players who made the switch became key pieces in what was City's closest competitor for the Premier League title last season.

Should the Gunners be able to complete the transfer, Laporte could be the perfect replacement for summer signing Jurrien Timber, whose season looks to be over after he suffered a devastating ACL injury in the side's opening day victory against Nottingham Forest.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that Arsenal did hold an interest in the Spanish international earlier in the window, however the deal was very expensive. The journalist also referenced the fact that Man City were not "keen" on selling another player to the Gunners after last summer.

He said: “It’s true that they appreciate a player like Aymeric Laporte. At the beginning of the market at the end of June and beginning of July, they considered a move for Laporte, but it was very expensive. Man City weren’t keen on selling another player to Arsenal after Gabriel Jesus, Zinchenko and all the others. So, that's why it was not an easy one.”

What next for Arsenal this window?

The Gunners seem to be looking in the market to replace Timber

One player who has been linked is Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. The Englishman was recently appointed as the Eagles captain, but the situation surrounding Timber could force the North London side to act upon their long-term interest on the former Chelsea man. However, the £50m price tag on Guehi's head may scupper any potential move. A cheaper alternative could be Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson, who reportedly has a €25m (£21m) release clause.

Arsenal may need to see some departures to fund more incomings. One potential departure could be Folarin Balogun, who impressed last season on loan at Reims in Ligue 1. A host of sides around Europe are interested in the USA international, with Monaco having seen a verbal offer rejected. A shock report has linked the Arsenal forward with a move to the Gunners rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who have the money available following the sale of Harry Kane. The striker reportedly has an asking price of £50m, and should a side pay that, it could free up the Gunners to attack the market before the deadline.