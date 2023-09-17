The abundance of exciting and eye-catching content around Premier League clubs nowadays is unprecedented, and it makes being a fan much more accessible than ever before. That said, while you can find out anything you want about your club, it can also be somewhat overwhelming at times.

Arsenal are no exception to this, and if anything, the sheer size and success of the club only means that there are even more options to choose from - maybe too many.

So here at Football Fancast, we have put together a cheat sheet of who to follow for all your red and white needs.

Arsenal News Now

If you are looking for the best place to find top-notch journalism about any club, let alone the Gunners, News Now should probably be your first port of call. The website collects headlines from around the world on a vast array of topics and provides you links to all the latest news.

It will even give you a short selection of the most popular stories at any given moment. So you'll know what is worth reading and what isn't, along with always staying in the loop when it comes to Arsenal.

Arsenal Fan TV

While traditional sports media and recognised journalists are invaluable when it comes to keeping abreast of the latest goings-on at all of our favourite clubs, they can sometimes be a bit sterile and stiff, which is precisely where fan content comes into the equation.

Fan-led YouTube channels, Twitter accounts and podcasts have exploded in recent years, and many of them have Arsenal Fan TV to thank for paving the way. There is no fan channel with more reach or more well-known than AFTV, and no fan creator more respected than Robbie Lyle, AKA Don Robbie.

AFTV has been around for well over a decade, and while the cast of characters has changed over the years, Robbie has remained - as has their place as the number one destination for Arsenal fans on the internet.

With more shows that we can count and several appearances on major broadcasters, if you want to find out what fellow Gooners are talking about at the moment, head to AFTV.

Arsenal Vision Podcast

AFTV might be the best-known destination for fan-based arsenal content, but they aren't the only one. The Arsenal Vision Podcast is one of the most popular Arsenal-based podcasts going.

Described as 'sometimes funny, sometimes serious, occasionally ridiculous and hopefully always enjoyable' by the hosts themselves, it's a great listen for any Gooner looking for more Arsenal content to consume.

John Cross

Back to traditional media once more, and John Cross is one of the best journalists to follow for Arsenal fans - even if he has, at times, clashed with AFTV. Cross is the Chief Football Writer for the Mirror, and while he might not solely focus on the Gunners in his day-to-day work, he still frequently covers them - especially on his Twitter account.

He also wrote a book about the great Arsene Wenger called Arsene Wenger: The Inside Story of Arsenal Under Wenger - which is good enough for us.

Charles Watts

Sticking with recognised journalists, and Charles Watts is perhaps one of the journalists most associated with Arsenal, and for good reason.

Previously a writer for GOAL and football.london, Watts would focus on the club for these publications and even wrote a book on Mikel Arteta's time with the club called 'Revolution - The Rise of Arteta's Arsenal.'

He now has his own website that focuses specifically on Arsenal, a Twitter account with over 500k followers and a YouTube account with 90k subscribers.

If you're an Arsenal fan, you simply have to follow Watts.

James McNicholas

James McNicholas is one of the most respected journalists in the industry, with more than a decade of experience writing for ESPN, Four Four Two, and Bleacher Report. Oh, and he's also a huge Arsenal fan.

Now primarily writing for The Athletic, McNicholas is one of their Arsenal correspondents, and alongside his work for them, he co-hosts the Arsecast podcast.

He can also be found on Twitter and is well worth a follow.

David Ornstein

Rounding off our list of sports journalists is probably the most famous of all, David Ornstein.

Ornstein has grown in prominence in the footballing world over the last few years, and that's certainly true among Arsenal fans. He has been one of The Athletic's most prominent writers since he joined the company in 2019 after spending over a decade with the BBC and has since gained quite a reputation as a reliable reporter of transfer news, with fans often pitting his reports up against those of transfers expert Fabrizio Romano.

Outside The Athletic, fans can find him on Twitter, and he's well worth a follow for everything from news, insider scoops and transfer updates.

He doesn't just Tweet about Arsenal, but when he does, it's usually worth taking note.

Afcstuff

As football content continues to be more and more fan-driven, it only makes sense for websites like Twitter - or X if you like - to become even more central to the popular discourse around the game, and Arsenal are no exception.

There are 1000s of Arsenal dedicated Twitter pages on the site, but only some are worth following, and afcstuff chief among them.

After AFTV, afcstuff is the site's most significant fan-run Arsenal page and is a must-follow for Arsenal supporters.

In their own words, you can find the 'latest updates, stats, quotes, team news & transfer news about Arsenal FC' on their page.

Arsenal Buzz

Sticking to Twitter for a moment, and another account well worth following if you are after more of the Gunners in your life is Arsenal Buzz.

The page posts constant updates about the team, with quotes from players, managers and pundits.

It's also a great page to follow if you want to stay up to date with the players on international duty, as they post pictures and updates about that as well.

Harry Symeou / Chronicles of a Gooner

As many are in the industry nowadays, Harry Symeou does a little bit of everything. A broadcaster, commentator, content creator, podcast host and radio contributor, he does it all - and it all links back to Arsenal.

You can find him in several different places on the internet. He's very active on his personal Twitter account, on his podcast's account - The Chronicles of a Gooner - and even on TalkSport, fighting Arsenal's corner.

Following Arsenal Buzz, afcstuff, and Harry Symeou on Twitter should have you covered on fan accounts on the website.

Arseblog

Another site created by fans, but Arseblog is the real deal. Their website has something for everyone, from news articles, tactical breakdowns, features, and opinions- and then there's the podcast.

The Arsecast - the one co-hosted by James McNicholas - is one of the most popular Arsenal-centric podcasts going, with over 550 episodes in the bank and likely many, many more to come.

The podcast crew also put on special live recordings of the podcast that fans can attend, with their last one including a surprise appearance from club legend Ian Wright - what's not to love?

Outside of their own website, you can also find them through their Twitter account.

The Athletic

Love it or hate it, there is simply no getting away from the all-conquering juggernaut that is The Athletic when it comes to sports journalism these days. That said, their coverage of Arsenal is excellent, as are their writers.

While it may lack the charm of a local or even some fan-created outlets, it's hard to knock the quality of the work they produce.

And as one of the country's biggest sides, Arsenal get even more coverage compared to some others in the Premier League.

One of Reach PLC's many titles football.london could've ended up feeling like a detached and somewhat sterile corporate attempt at covering the clubs local to the capital, but through hiring the right people and focusing on the right things, they have become one of the best websites going when it comes to the London clubs.

Their coverage of Arsenal is no different, with interesting interviews, match reactions, deep dives and features all focused on the North London club.

Rounding everything off is, well, us!

It would be a bit odd if we didn't end the article with at least a small shoutout to the work we do on the Gunners here at Football Fancast.

Our team of writers cover everything about the club, whether that be transfers, news, match reaction, analysis, features and more.

Keep your eyes on the site to find out the latest The Arsenal.

And there you have it, a list of everyone and every site you should be following to keep up to date with The Arsenal. From traditional journalists to fan channels and even the blending of the two, there is certainly a lot of content out there to get stuck into.