Arsenal appear much more likely to sign one club's high-earning midfielder over the heavily-linked Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, according to reports.

Edu eyeing new midfielder in January

As per widespread rumours in the English press and beyond, signing a new central midfielder in January appears a distinct possibility as sporting director Edu Gaspar makes winter transfer plans.

Thomas Partey has been unreliable with injuries this season, and if fit by early next month, will travel to represent Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations. Meanwhile, both Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny are set to leave when their contracts expire next summer.

These factors make the need for a new man in the middle of the park all the more important next month. Villa's Luiz is reported to be a dream target for Arsenal (Fabrizio Romano), but Unai Emery's side have been on an upward trajectory this season and may not be willing to sell one of their key players.

Arsenal do have alternative options, with Monaco ace Youssouf Fofana attracting interest from Edu ahead of January. Another interesting name is Everton star Amadou Onana, who has made 15 Premier League appearances as a colossal presence in the Toffees engine room.

The Belgium international is apparently a target for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, as he looks to provide midfield depth and strengthen his side's charge for a first league title in 20 years.

Arsenal more likely to sign Onana

According to a report by journalist Simon Collings of The Evening Standard, who detailed all of Arsenal's "possible" signings in January, Onana making a move to the Emirates is indeed plausible.

Indeed, it is believed Arsenal could have "more luck" signing Onana than Luiz next month, with Villa looking set to dig their heels in over the Brazilian.

Little else is added beyond that, but we believe the £100,000-per-week ace (SpotRac) would be a sure-fire fit for the Gunners. Standing at a colossal 6 foot 4, Onana has been praised by former Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, who hailed his leadership qualities and "unique" traits as a player.

Amadou Onana's best league games for Everton - 2023/2024 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Burnley 0-2 Everton 8.52 Everton 3-0 Bournemouth 7.69 Brentford 1-3 Everton 7.42 Everton 1-2 Luton 7.33 West Ham 0-1 Everton 7.30

“Really exciting footballer,” said Martinez to Sky Sports.

“I know that sometimes when we speak about players, it’s very difficult to measure their potential. I think we are talking about a 20-year-old boy, who is probably one of the most talented at that age in European football, and that’s how excited we are in Belgium.

“I think it would be a shame if we speak only about his technical and tactical abilities. I think this footballer is quite unique in the way he is as a character; he is a leader, even as a young man, he is affecting others in the dressing room. He has got this incredibly maturity that is not normal to have at such a young age.”