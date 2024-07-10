It might have ended in upsetting fashion, but it was another campaign of progress for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal last season.

They pushed Manchester City right up to the final day of the Premier League season and produced the best defence and second-best goalscoring record in the league.

Moreover, there were improvements across the pitch from Kai Havertz up top to Gabriel at the back.

However, one player who seemingly took a step back was Gabriel Martinelli, and based on recent reports, he could have even more competition to contend with next season.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Arsenal are now showing 'stronger and stronger' interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers' star, Pedro Neto.

According to the report, the Gunners' North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur have also shown interest in the winger but have since refocussed on Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, leaving the Premier League runners-up as the 'frontrunners' for the 24-year-old's signature.

Interestingly, the story also revealed that while the Old Gold have placed a £60m price tag on the Portuguese international's head, they would be willing to accept offers of around £50m.

Now, while that's still a lot of money, it could prove to be value for money if Neto can maintain the sort of form he showed last season in the red and white of Arsenal, and while he's seen as a right-winger, he could provide a genuine challenge for Martinelli on the left.

How Neto compares to Martinelli

Now, Neto is seen by many as an excellent right-winger, but across his career to date, he has started more games out on the left - 44 - than he has on the right - 36.

Moreover, he's left-footed, made three appearances at the Euros on the left and started three games on that side for the Old Gold last season, so there is no reason to think he couldn't thrive for the Gunners there as well.

Additionally, if he were to come to North London to play on the right, he'd be up against Bukayo Saka, and based on the last few years of Arteta's management and the fact that the Hale End graduate has already made 226 senior appearances at just 22 years old, it's unlikely he'd get much game time.

So, with all that said, signing the Portuguese ace to provide a real long-term challenge for Martinelli on the left starts to make a lot more sense, although, in that case, how do the pair compare?

Well, in terms of output last season, it's the Old Gold's "superstar", as dubbed by pundit and former professional Jamie Carragher, who comes out on top.

Neto vs Martinelli Players Neto Martinelli Appearances 24 44 Minutes 1729' 2640' Goals 3 8 Assists 11 5 Goal Involvements per Match 0.58 0.29 Minutes per Goal Involvement 123.5' 203' All Stats via Transfermarkt

In just 24 appearances, he scored three goals and provided 11 assists, equating to a goal involvement every 1.71 games. In contrast, the Brazilian's return of eight goals and five assists in 44 appearances means he averaged a goal involvement every 3.38 games.

Now, the biggest drawback to signing the Wolves ace is obviously his injury history. Just last season alone, he missed 19 games for the Midlands side, but were he brought in to challenge for games on the left, he might get more time to rest than he does at Molineux.

For example, the former Ituano gem is an undeniably talented player, and if he can get back to near his best next season, then Arteta would be able to rotate between the two exceptionally dangerous widemen, helping to ensure neither one is overplayed.

Ultimately, Neto is an exhilarating player to watch, and while he's spent more time on the right in recent seasons, he's more than capable of playing on the left. Therefore, adding him to Arsenal's array of dynamic attackers can only help the club's ambition to end its two-decade title drought.