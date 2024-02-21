Arsenal are in pole position to sign a star with Edu taking concrete pre-summer steps over a move, coming as they also seemingly give the green light for a player to leave north London later this year.

Arsenal back in form as Arteta chases Premier League title

The Gunners have rediscovered their very best after a damp mid-season run of form, having won five league games on the trot since their 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage before the beginning of 2024.

Victories over Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, West Ham and Burnley maintain Arsenal's real chance to seal a first Premier League crown in 20 years with Mikel Arteta's side also scoring a brilliant 21 goals in that time.

Arsenal's next league fixtures Date Newcastle United Feb 24th Sheffield United March 4th Brentford March 9th Chelsea March 16th Man City March 31st

"Yes, obviously we want to dominate the game and play in the opponents’ half as much as possible," said Arteta on Arsenal's excellent form.

"I think the threat, the purpose, the activity and the connections of the players at the moment is flowing and they really want it. We have momentum now and we have to maintain it. Now we leave the Premier League and go to Porto, we know it’s going to be a really tough environment and game to play again, and we just need to prepare well to go again and be ourselves.

"We are showing a high efficiency at the moment in front of goal, and you see especially the purpose, the way we’re playing at. We always want to play forward and be a threat, and the players up front, they feel really connected at the moment. That’s a different story because it gives us much more tranquillity, especially to finish the games off."

In the background, though, Emirates Stadium chiefs are still plotting how best to strengthen Arteta's squad for next campaign. Arsenal have been repeatedly linked with a new striker, and one name who refuses to go away is Brentford star Ivan Toney.

Arsenal "best positioned" to sign Toney as they green-light Nketiah exit

Since last summer, both Toney and Wolves star Pedro Neto have been regularly mentioned as Arsenal targets.

Now, journalist Rudy Galetti has written for Tribal Football that Arsenal are "best positioned" to sign Toney with the club taking "concrete steps" pre-summer.

This is "in light of their will" to sell Eddie Nkeitah as well, with the north Londoners green-lighting his potential sale.

"Arsenal is taking concrete steps for Ivan and the Gunners are confident they will be able to convince the attacker in the summer," said Galetti.

"Despite some links with Chelsea, without a doubt, at the moment, Arsenal are the best positioned club for the Brentford striker, also and especially in the light of their will to sell Eddie Nketiah in the next months."