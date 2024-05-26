Arsenal head into this transfer window with one clear objective; raise the floor of the squad and bridge that gut-wrenching two-point gap to Manchester City.

Surely, Pep Guardiola's men can't go five in a row? Surely? That's the hope among those at Arsenal anyway.

Perhaps a couple of exciting signings will help. The £105m acquisition of Declan Rice last summer certainly aided their cause, as did fellow signings David Raya and Kai Havertz.

So, what's the latest? Who could arrive at the Emirates Stadium a year on?

Arsenal looking to sign Premier League talent

A successful strategy for Arsenal in recent years has been to pluck readymade Premier League talent and turn them into genuine superstars.

It's easy to see why such a method has been deployed. You're bringing in players who are proven in the competition you're aiming to win. They don't need a huge period of time to adapt and having played against Arsenal, will be familiar with what they're joining.

Arsenal's Premier League signings under Arteta Willian (Chelsea) Cedric (Southampton) Ben White (Brighton) Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield Utd) Gabriel Jesus (Man City) Oleksandr Zinchenko (Man City) Leandro Trossard (Brighton) Declan Rice (West Ham) Kai Havertz (Chelsea) David Raya (Brentford)

It perhaps explains why Rice, Raya and Havertz have all been such successful moves.

Well, it's a tactic that could be deployed again this year. Indeed, according to The Mirror this weekend, Mikel Arteta and Co are set to battle it out with Premier League heavyweights for the acquisition of Crystal Palace sensation Michael Olise.

They are fighting Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea, although it's Arsenal who reportedly hold the advantage considering the player wants Champions League football.

How Michael Olise compares to Bukayo Saka

One of the most problematic areas for Arsenal throughout this season has been the right flank. Why, we hear you ask?

Bukayo Saka ended the campaign as Arsenal's top scorer with 20 goals in 47 appearances but he has played far too much football. His availability has no doubt been one of his biggest strengths but towards the end of the season, he looked like a man in dire need of a rest. Injury even struck, ruling him out of the final-day clash with Everton.

So, what's the solution? Well, more competition is certainly required. Fortunately, in Olise they'd find the perfect man for the job.

Indeed, as per stats hub FBref, one of the most comparable players statistically is Saka. City's Phil Foden also just so happens to be on the list.

If you've watched the France youth international then you'll know why. Possessing a magical left foot, the ability to drift inside from the right-hand side, and make things happen out of nothing, there are clear parallels. But, where exactly do they lie? We have the answer.

Olise vs Saka vs Foden: 23/24 Premier League Stat (per 90 mins) Olise Saka Foden Goals 0.70 0.49 0.60 Assists 0.42 0.28 0.25 Progressive carries 4.79 4.78 2.93 Progressive passes 5.49 3.89 5.30 Key passes 2.54 2.81 2.30 Shot-creating actions 5.77 5.80 4.54 Goal-creating actions 0.99 0.65 0.66 Successful take-ons 2.82 1.51 1.48 Stats via FBref.

So, for core numbers in a player positioned on the flanks, the numbers are seriously impressive for the Palace star. That said, there are some key areas where parallels lie.

When it comes to progressive carries, Olise and Saka are very alike, but from a progressive passing point of view, he's more similar to Foden.

Hailed as "one of the best wide playmakers in Europe" by scout Jacek Kulig, it's evident that Olise is incredibly creative. In just 19 Premier League games this season, he scored ten goals and supplied six assists. In 2022/23, the 22-year-old registered 11 league assists. He certainly knows how to pick out a teammate.

Potentially costing around £70m, this would be a seismic deal, but to be signing someone so similar to Saka and the Premier League Player of the Year winner is not bad going at all. It would be a mightily impressive start to the summer should they acquire him.